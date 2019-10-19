Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:07 a.m.

Colonel T.H. Barton served in the Army in World War I. The war was incorrect in the Notable Arkansans column of Oct. 13.

A Section on 10/19/2019

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT