GREENWOOD 42, RUSSELLVILLE 20

RUSSELLVILLE -- Hunter Wilkerson rushed for 135 yards and 4 touchdowns as Greenwood (7-0, 4-0 6A-West) defeated Russellville (1-6, 0-4) at Cyclone Stadium.

Wilkerson scored on runs of 1 yard, 3, 5 and 8 yards.

Jace Presley added a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.

Brayden Whitford was 24-of-48 passing for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cyclones.

Sports on 10/19/2019