HARRISON 24, GREENBRIER 7
HARRISON — The Goblins (7-0, 4-0 5A-West) scored in every quarter in their victory over the Panthers (4- 3, 2-2).
Senior Gabe Huskey had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quar- ter, following Greenbrier’s lone score of the night.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.