HARRISON 24, GREENBRIER 7

HARRISON — The Goblins (7-0, 4-0 5A-West) scored in every quarter in their victory over the Panthers (4- 3, 2-2).

Senior Gabe Huskey had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quar- ter, following Greenbrier’s lone score of the night.

