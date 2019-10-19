Honduran leader's brother convicted

NEW YORK -- The brother of the Honduran president was convicted Friday in a drug conspiracy case in New York City after prosecutors said he relied on "state sponsored drug trafficking" enabled by the Central American leader.

Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, 41, a former Honduran congressman, was stoic as the verdict was announced by a jury that deliberated over parts of two days. He was convicted of drug conspiracy, weapons charges and lying to the Drug Enforcement Administration. His attorney promised to appeal.

The two-week trial put a spotlight on the lucrative drug trade between the United States and Honduras, where thousands of migrants have fled toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Twitter, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez said he received news of the verdict "with great sadness."

"In the name of the Honduran government and its institutions any false and irresponsible version that aims to stain the name of Honduras as a result of this verdict is rejected," he said.

Attorney Omar Malone said his client was disappointed by the outcome and that the jury reached its verdict despite a "vigorous defense." He underscored, however, that the process was fair.

U.S. prosecutors say the drug conspiracy was protected by the Honduran government. The trial featured testimony that the convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman aided in the conspiracy by giving $1 million in bribes to Tony Hernandez to pass along to his brother.

Another defense lawyer, Michael Tein, had argued that prosecutors had insufficient evidence and that five turncoat witnesses who admitted to dozens of killings were "liars, losers and murderers."

The Honduran president was not charged in the case but was labeled a co-conspirator. The president tweeted during the trial that the prosecution's allegations were "100% false, absurd and ridiculous."