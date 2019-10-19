Investigation starts in woman's death

Hot Springs police are investigating a homicide after officers found a woman dead inside a home Friday, according to a news release.

Hot Springs police spokesman Cpl. Joey Williams said officers responded at 5:09 p.m. Friday to 208 Linwood Ave., where officers found a woman dead inside her home. The department is investigating the death as a homicide.

A 911 caller asking for a welfare check originally drew officers to the home.

Williams said detectives are "interviewing witnesses and following up on several leads" but released little information about the death and said no more information would be released Friday night.

The woman's name and age was not released.

Metro on 10/19/2019