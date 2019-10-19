LAKE HAMILTON 28, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Lake Hamilton (7-0, 4-0 6A-West) outscored Siloam Springs 21-0 in the second half to defeat the Panthers (2-5, 1-3) at Panther Stadium.

The Wolves trailed 17-7 at halftime, but held the Panthers to just 80 yards in the second half while piling up 227 of their own.

Lake Hamilton was boosted in the second half by scoring runs of 1 yard and 3 yards by Layne Warrick and 62 yards by Owen Miller.

Warrick rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolves. Miller had 138 yards, including 110 in the second half.

Tayor Pool scored both of Siloam Springs' touchdowns.

