Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
LAKE HAMILTON 28, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

LAKE HAMILTON 28, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:08 a.m.

LAKE HAMILTON 28, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Lake Hamilton (7-0, 4-0 6A-West) outscored Siloam Springs 21-0 in the second half to defeat the Panthers (2-5, 1-3) at Panther Stadium.

The Wolves trailed 17-7 at halftime, but held the Panthers to just 80 yards in the second half while piling up 227 of their own.

Lake Hamilton was boosted in the second half by scoring runs of 1 yard and 3 yards by Layne Warrick and 62 yards by Owen Miller.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Warrick rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolves. Miller had 138 yards, including 110 in the second half.

Tayor Pool scored both of Siloam Springs' touchdowns.

Sports on 10/19/2019

Print Headline: LAKE HAMILTON 28, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT