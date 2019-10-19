MARION 56, MOUNTAIN HOME 3

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Quarterback Daedrick Cail threw for five touchdowns in the Patriots' (3-4, 2-2 6A-East) rout of Mountain Home (0-7, 0-4).

Mountain Home opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a field goal.

Marion responded with eight touchdowns, all scored by different players.

