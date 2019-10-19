MARION 56, MOUNTAIN HOME 3
MOUNTAIN HOME -- Quarterback Daedrick Cail threw for five touchdowns in the Patriots' (3-4, 2-2 6A-East) rout of Mountain Home (0-7, 0-4).
Mountain Home opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a field goal.
Marion responded with eight touchdowns, all scored by different players.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 10/19/2019
Print Headline: MARION 56, MOUNTAIN HOME 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.