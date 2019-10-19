MAUMELLE 56, LR FAIR 0
Quarterback Jonathan Reyes threw six touchdown passes as host Maumelle (6-1, 3-1 5A-Central) rolled past Little Rock Fair (0-7, 0-4).
Maumelle's Demetress Williams was held to four catches and 66 yards by the Fair defense, but Zyon Slade picked up the slack, scoring three times with 159 yards receiving.
Louis Hartje also had two receiving touchdown for the Hornets, while Dezmone Williams and Houston Motes added one receiving score apiece.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 10/19/2019
Print Headline: MAUMELLE 56, LR FAIR 0
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.