MAUMELLE 56, LR FAIR 0

Quarterback Jonathan Reyes threw six touchdown passes as host Maumelle (6-1, 3-1 5A-Central) rolled past Little Rock Fair (0-7, 0-4).

Maumelle's Demetress Williams was held to four catches and 66 yards by the Fair defense, but Zyon Slade picked up the slack, scoring three times with 159 yards receiving.

Louis Hartje also had two receiving touchdown for the Hornets, while Dezmone Williams and Houston Motes added one receiving score apiece.

Sports on 10/19/2019