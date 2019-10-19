New storm to hit Florida Panhandle

Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane begin the process of preparing the two unstable cranes for implosion at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse while under construction last Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Authorities plan to blow up the two towering construction cranes that have become unstable at the site of the collapsed hotel. They hope to bring down the cranes with series of small controlled blasts just ahead of approaching tropical weather. The mayor has imposed a state of emergency to seize property and force people out if necessary. They hope to avoid more damage to gas and power lines and historic buildings. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Newly formed Tropical Storm Nestor bore down on the northern Gulf Coast with high winds, surging seas and heavy rains Friday, threatening to hit an area of the Florida panhandle devastated one year ago by Hurricane Michael.

But unlike Michael, a powerful storm that left thousands of people homeless and nearly wiped the Panhandle city of Mexico Beach off the map, Florida wasn't bracing for a catastrophe.

"We've done very little preparation only because there's nothing really to prepare for," said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey. "We haven't seen any alarm at all."

The state didn't even bother activating its emergency operations center the afternoon before the storm was predicted to hit. In an area that's recently gone weeks without rain, the storm was seen more as a welcome sight.

"You have to keep it in perspective: 75% of our city was destroyed," Cathey said. "A little rain is welcome. Hopefully it won't be something crazy, but if that's all it is, I can deal with that. There's nothing in this system that I've seen that tells me Mexico Beach needs to be alarmed."

Nestor was forecast to hit the coast around Mexico Beach early today without strengthening into a hurricane. Blasted by Michael in October 2018, the area is still trying to recover.

The National Hurricane Center said high winds and dangerous storm surge were likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, plus heavy rain that could help a parched region dealing with a drought.

Conditions were expected to deteriorate along the coast late Friday into today. Events including high school football games were canceled or postponed, but officials were trying to calm fears of a hard hit similar to Hurricane Michael last year.

Forecasters said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, the storm was about 150 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River -- or about 280 miles southwest of Panama City, Fla. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph.

Forecasters expect blustery winds and heavy rain in parts of Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida, reaching the Carolinas and Virginia by Sunday.

