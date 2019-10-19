Pork politics

It's an old business fable: A chicken may be involved with your breakfast. A pig is committed to your breakfast. Tyson Foods, and other pork producers, are committed to getting hormones out of your breakfast.

Nathan Owens' story on Friday said Tyson is getting rid of another feed additive called ractopamine, which is used in hog herds. The company is eliminating the growth additive because China and other markets ban its use. And the mainland Chinese market is opening up again. Just as Donald Trump said it would, eventually.

There are still many of us open-market types that raise eyebrows at Tariff Man's ideas, but President Trump seems to be winning this week's round. Even if just on points. There's been no knockout, but China has taken enough of a beating that it's opening some of its markets to American farmers again.

That's good news for this country, more precisely a state called Arkansas.

Swine fever has apparently rocked Asia's pig farms. The illness doesn't jump to humans, but it can kill a pig in less than a week after infection. It's a nasty culprit. And farmers all around China have been hurt by it. So in steps the American farmer. (Again.)

Last week, the president announced a trade agreement with Beijing and estimated that yearly ag buys from China will skyrocket to $40 billion to $50 billion from the current $8 billion. That might be typical bluster, but any trade agreement that postpones more trade wars is a good thing.

The amount of pork going to China is already rising. In August, American pork shipped to China broke an all-time record. So maybe there's something behind the braggadocio. Because maybe the president knows something the rest of us don't. Lest we forget, mainland China exempted some ag products like pork and Arkansas soybeans from tariffs last month.

Besides, is limiting an artificially given feed additive in any animal raised for food ever a bad thing? Nathan Owens' story said the FDA has approved ractopamine, but critics have--as critics do--Raised Concerns. Some say it harms animals. Others say it simply restricts markets for meat. So it seems that Tyson and other companies have done the right thing by several constituencies.

That pig is committed to your breakfast, or was. Now the rest of us can enjoy that sausage biscuit with one less thing to worry about. Especially if we're a farmer depending on a certain overseas market.

Editorial on 10/19/2019