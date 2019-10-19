PREP FOOTBALL Shiloh Christian pulls away in second half

GENTRY -- Shiloh Christian used a dominant second-half performance to remain undefeated and grab a 49-18 4A-1 Conference win on Friday night.

The Saints (7-0, 4-0 4A-1) had dominated its first six opponents, but Gentry (4-3, 2-2) trailed only 21-18 at halftime.

"(Gentry) did a great job of throwing some different things at us early, and they made some big plays on third down, extended some drives," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said.

Both teams showed off plenty of offense in the first half, with Gentry managing two passing touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

Shiloh's explosive offense showed in the first half as well with two rushing touchdowns and a 90-yard passing touchdown. But with a slim three-point lead at halftime, the Saints needed to make adjustments, Conaway said.

That is exactly what the Saints did, shutting out the Pioneers in the second half and controlling the clock.

"I think the adjustments that our defensive staff made at halftime were excellent," Conaway said. "We came out and shut them out in the second half, and that really was the story of the game, I think.

"Once our backs were against the wall, we went to the run game, and we were able to do what we wanted on the ground in the second half."

Gentry suffered a lost fumble and a turnover on downs inside the Shiloh Christian 20 that allowed any second-half comebacks thoughts to go away.

The Saints forced five turnovers and didn't commit any, a key to the momentum shift in the second half.

Gentry offensive standouts were quarterback Brandon Atwood who recorded 315 passing yards and wide receiver Beau Tomblin who notched 157 receiving yards.

Saint running backs Logan Raben and Cam Wiedemann combined for almost 300 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Shiloh undefeated season continues despite the first-half scare.

"We have to keep getting better," Conaway said. "We talk a lot about sharpening the blade, and week after week we want to find things that we can improve on. The constant improvement process means staying grounded, not letting our guard down and continuing to play fast, physical and focused football."

Shiloh Christian 49, Gentry 18 Shiloh Christian 14 7 14 14 — 49 Gentry 8 10 0 0 — 18 First Quarter Shiloh—Raben 4 run (Carter kick), 9:20 Shiloh—Raben 11 run (Carter kick), 3:46 GHS—Tomblin 60 pass from Atwood (Atwood pass to Jarnagan), 1:55 Second Quarter GHS—Safety, 8:15 Shiloh—Tollett 90 pass from Reece (Carter kick), 3:05 GHS—Jackson 7 pass from Atwood (Atwood pass to Crosby), 0:23 Third Quarter Shiloh—Raben 10 run (Carter kick), 9:25 Shiloh—Wiedemann 76 run (Carter kick), 0:07 Fourth Quarter Shiloh—Wiedemann 5 run (Carter kick), 9:32 Shiloh—Raben 5 run (Slaba kick), 2:54

Four Downs

• Four different Saints recorded an interception: Kaden Henley, Max McEwin, Keaton Carter and Braden Tutt.

• Gentry has not beaten Shiloh Christian in more than 20 years.

• The Gentry youth football players and cheerleaders were recognized during a pregame ceremony.

• Next week Gentry will travel to Prairie Grove, while Shiloh Christian will return home to face Lincoln.

