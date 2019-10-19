VAN BUREN 49, ROGERS HERITAGE 10

ROGERS -- Van Buren overcame a couple of hiccups in the second quarter to roll over Rogers Heritage in 7A-West Conference play Friday night at David Gates Stadium.

Van Buren 49, Rogers Heritage 10 Van Buren^21^7^21^0^—^49 Heritage^0^10^0^0^—^10 Firsst Quarter Van-Phillips 23 run (Flores kick), 7:48. Van-Rivas 3 run (Flores kick), 6:28. Van-Rivas 1 run (Flores kick), 1:09. Second Quarter Hert FG Baxley 39 8:34. Van-Bartholomew 14 pass from Phillips (Flores kick), 3:39. Hert-Webb 4 run (Baxley kick), 0:32. Third Quarter Van-Dyer 1 run (Flores kick), 7:07. Van-Phillips 20 run (Flores kick), 4:44. Van-Phillips 54 run (Flores kick), 0:11.

The Pointers (4-3, 2-2 7A-West) turned the ball over twice in the second quarter but bounced back for 21 third-quarter points.

Junior quarterback Gary Phillips did much of the damage, accounting for more than 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Van Buren.

He ran for two third-quarter scores. Phillips also hooked up with Jaiden Henry on a 51-yard catch and run to set up the other touchdown. T.J. Dyer scored from 1 yard out for a 35-10 Van Buren lead.

Phillips added touchdown runs of 54 and 20 yards to set the final score. The final one came with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

The War Eagles fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

