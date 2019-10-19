PREP FOOTBALL Vilonia rumbles over Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Draven Smith was sent to the bench for the second half Friday night, for good reason.

The Vilonia senior tailback did all he needed to before the intermission, rushing for 233 yards on 12 carries and pacing the Eagles to a 49-21 victory over 5A-West foe Farmington in Cardinal Stadium.

"My O-line just did their job tonight, executed very well, gave me the holes, and I was just allowed to go do my job," Smith said. "They made it easy for me tonight, which makes it easy for all of us."

Smith found the end zone three times as Vilonia (4-3, 3-1 5A-West) rolled out to a 40-14 halftime lead, and never looked back. Eagles coach Todd Langrell was more than happy to give his workhorse the remainder of the night off.

"I give credit to our offensive line, but if you give ole Draven Smith any little crease, he's going to take advantage of it," Langrell said. "Once he gets in the secondary, not many people are going to stop him. He can make a cut, then get vertical very quickly."

Vilonia took the opening kickoff and went to work on a 80-yard, 9-play drive, taking the initial lead on Smith's 11-yard run.

After holding the Cardinals to 7-yard on the ensuing drive, the Eagles went 77 yards -- the last 64 on a scoring run by Tyler Moran -- to go ahead 12-0 midway through the first quarter. An 80-yard run by Smith three minutes later pushed the lead to 19-0.

Farmington (5-2, 2-2) finally got the offense rolling on a 10-play drive that resulted in Josh Stettmeier's 2-yard plunge on the first play of the second quarter to put the Cardinals on the board.

Moran hauled in the first of his two touchdown receptions, a 20-yarder from quarterback Austin Myers, with 7:34 to play in the first half. Vilonia's next drive was just one play, an 85-yard run by Smith down the left sideline.

Moran then caught an 18-yard strike to increase the lead to 40-7. The senior slotback caught six passes on the night for 149 yards, in addition to his two rushes for 77 yards.

"We've got some different weapons which allows us to mix it up offensively," Langrell said. "I can't say enough about Tyler Moran tonight, and Austin just stays calm, cool, and collected back there. He made some great throws."

Myers completed 11 of 15 passes for 185 yards.

Farmington was able to strike again before the end of the half, as Drew Sturgeon went up between three defenders in the end zone and pulled down a 21-yard pass from quarterback Marqwaveon Watson.

Watson completed 13 of 19 passes for 144 yards. Sturgeon caught seven of those for 84 yards.

Vilonia was awarded a safety early in the second half when the Farmington punter stepped out of the back of the end zone trying to receive the snap. Sophomore Seth Kirk then put the Eagles ahead 49-7 with a 2-yard run.

Decory Thomas was able to get the Cardinals back in the end zone with three minutes to play on an 8-yard run around right end.

"This was the biggest game of the season for us tonight, but then next week will be the biggest game of the season," Langrell said. "That's the way we have to keep taking it, one game at a time. This is a special Vilonia team."

Vilonia 49, Farmington 21 Vilonia 19 21 9 0 — 49 Farmington 0 14 0 7 — 21 First Quarter Vil – Smith 11 run (pass failed) 8:30 Vil – Moran 64 run (run failed) 5:19 Vil – Smith 80 run (Lewis kick) 2:11 Second Quarter Farm – Stettmeier 2 run (Sturgeon kick) 11:56 Vil – Moran 20 pass from Myers (Lewis kick) 7:34 Vil – Smith 85 run (Lewis kick) 2:11 Vil – Moran 18 pass from Myers (Lewis kick) 2:18 Farm – Sturgeon 21 pass from Watson (Sturgeon kick) :11 Third Quarter Vil – Safety, 9:53 Vil – Kirk 2 run (Lewis kick) 6:11 Fourth Quarter Farm – Thomas 8 run (Sturgeon kick) 3:10

Four Downs

• The bruising Stettmeier led the Farmington rushing attack with 11 carries for 102 yards.

• The Eagles' first punt of the night came with 9:06 left in the game.

• Vilonia outgained Farmington 484-188 in total offense in the first half.

• Farmington hosts Huntsville next Friday night, while Vilonia plays host to Morrilton.

