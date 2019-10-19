ROGERS 27, SPRINGDALE 17

SPRINGDALE -- Hunter Loyd threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Rogers (1-6, 1-3 7A-West) earn its first victory of the season by defeating Springdale (3-4, 1-3) at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Loyd completed 28 of 37 passes for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Mounties.

Rogers' Jordan McKibbon intercepted Springdale's Conner Hutchins with 2:41 remaining to seal the Mounties' victory.

Gilberto Dominguez rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs.

