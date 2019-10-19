ROGERS 27, SPRINGDALE 17
SPRINGDALE -- Hunter Loyd threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Rogers (1-6, 1-3 7A-West) earn its first victory of the season by defeating Springdale (3-4, 1-3) at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.
Loyd completed 28 of 37 passes for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Mounties.
Rogers' Jordan McKibbon intercepted Springdale's Conner Hutchins with 2:41 remaining to seal the Mounties' victory.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Gilberto Dominguez rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs.
Sports on 10/19/2019
Print Headline: ROGERS 27, SPRINGDALE 17
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.