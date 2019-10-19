SHERIDAN 35, LR HALL 14
The visiting Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1 6A-West) opened the game with five consecutive touchdowns, four by Peyton Edwards, en route to an easy victory over Little Rock Hall (2-5, 0-4).
The first three touchdowns came on runs by Edwards.
In the second quarter, Edwards added his fourth score on a 30-yard reception from quarterback Konner Canterbury.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Trace Watkins rushed for a 3-yard score for Sheridan's final score with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Little Rock Hall scored both of its touchdowns in the second half.
Sports on 10/19/2019
Print Headline: SHERIDAN 35, LR HALL 14
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.