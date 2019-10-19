SHERIDAN 35, LR HALL 14

The visiting Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1 6A-West) opened the game with five consecutive touchdowns, four by Peyton Edwards, en route to an easy victory over Little Rock Hall (2-5, 0-4).

The first three touchdowns came on runs by Edwards.

In the second quarter, Edwards added his fourth score on a 30-yard reception from quarterback Konner Canterbury.

Trace Watkins rushed for a 3-yard score for Sheridan's final score with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Little Rock Hall scored both of its touchdowns in the second half.

