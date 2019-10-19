WALLY HALL: Auburn, Malzahn could have named their score

FAYETTEVILLE — Apparently the University of Arkansas’ field goal with 5:53 to play in the third quarter didn’t sit well with the Auburn Tigers.

Less than two minutes later, the Tigers had scored two touchdowns to stretch their lead to 31-3.

Just to make their point, the Tigers added three more touchdowns on their next three possessions after the Razorbacks scored a touchdown. The final Auburn score was a 32-yard run by the No. 5 running back on the depth chart.

The final score was Auburn 51-10.

There were 54,619 tickets sold with a crowd of nowhere near that number. But to those who showed up, it was obvious that Auburn was the far superior team.

The Tigers led 14-0 less than five minutes into the game, and Gus Malzahn eased up on the gas until Arkansas scored its 10 points.

Malzahn could have named his score, but he is friends with Chad Morris, and a 41-point win was more than enough to help the Tigers in the polls.

They still control their destiny in the SEC race, but beating Alabama and LSU are always major hurdles.

As for the Razorbacks, it was another SEC loss, their 15th in a row that dates back to Oct. 28, 2017, when they edged Ole Miss 38-37.

Now the Hogs have the unenviable chore of going to Tuscaloosa to take on the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.