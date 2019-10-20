The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 914 Apperson Drive, residential, Eddie Bell, 6 a.m. Oct. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Christian Carter, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019, property valued at $435.

• 8123 W. 34th St., residential, Zaria Wright, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, property valued at $207.

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Kali Highsmith, 3:56 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Jackie Harris, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, property valued at $140.

72209

• 10005 Carrie Lane, residential, Stephen Ganaway, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019, property valued at $3,050.

• 6711 Woodfield Road, residential, Michael Stone, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5511 Baseline Road, residential, Jairo Ennestroza, 1:38 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019, property valued at $2,000.

• 8923 Sunset Lane, commercial, Pamela Allen, 4:36 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8610 Tedburn Drive, residential, Randy Brown Jr., 6 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8616 Winston Drive, residential, Mary Redden, 7:12 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019, property valued at $304.

• 7601 N. Chicot Road, residential, Ylutte Green, 7:51 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019, property valued at $1,220.

72210

• 11 Wedgewood Creek Drive, residential, Brenda Brent, midnight Oct. 13, 2019, property valued at $201.

72211

• 10800 Kanis Road, residential, Benjamin Miguel, 2 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019, property valued at $1,143.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residential, Decarlos White, 4 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, property valued at $2,200.

72227

• 1221 Reservoir Road, residential, Christopher Foster, 12:35 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, property valued at $630.

• 707 Towne Oaks Drive, commercial, Doug Spann, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 320 N. Locust, residential, Andrew Rodgers, 1:28 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019, property valued at $20.

• 112 Smarthouse Way, commercial, NIBC, 5:00 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019, property valued at $7,855.

• 1201 W. 10th St., residential, Warren Rodgers, 4 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, property valued at $2,050.

72116

• 2724 Lakewood Village Drive, commercial, Black Bear Diner, 1:34 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019, property valued at $2,800.

• 4188 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Dick's Sporting Goods, 9:18 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, property valued at $307.72.

72118

• 902 W. 45th St., residential, Anthony Kennedy, 503 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, property valued at $1,850.

Metro on 10/20/2019