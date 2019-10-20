Concerns raised as peace prize winner has book published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is publishing a book of his ideology, with 1 million copies already printed.

But Saturday’s launch raised concerns among some in the East African nation that a cult of personality could spring up around Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced sweeping political changes after taking office last year.

The book titled Medemer — a word in Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia, loosely translated as “synergy” or “being added to” — aims at inclusivity and consensus in a country with scores of ethnic groups and a rising problem of ethnic unrest.

The book comes as the country faces a national election next year that Abiy has pledged will be free and fair.

Abiy’s book is being published both in Ethiopia and the United States, which has a large diaspora community.

The spokesman for the prime minister’s office, Nigussu Tilahun, said no state money was involved in promoting the book.

“And all proceeds from the book will be used to build schools across Ethiopia,” he said.