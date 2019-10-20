Cranes' damage spurs demolition delay

NEW ORLEANS -- A plan to use explosives to topple two giant cranes leaning over a partially collapsed hotel has been delayed until today, New Orleans city officials said after determining the cranes were more damaged than previously thought.

Officials said a demolition that had been planned Saturday will now take place no earlier than noon today. Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the latest delay was caused by the new assessment of the cranes.

The Hard Rock Hotel under construction at the edge of the historic French Quarter partially collapsed Oct. 12, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the unstable wreckage and Mayor LaToya Cantrell said recovering the remains would be a priority once the cranes are down.

Officials said Saturday that they would give residents who needed to evacuate four hours' notice ahead of the planned demolition. Cantrell also said she would not authorize the use of explosives during the night.

Officials have repeatedly said they are adjusting plans as necessary, based on the information they are getting from experts brought in to help devise a plan to remove the cranes.

"We've told you that this is a very dangerous building. The cranes are still in a precarious situation," McConnell, the fire chief, said.

He said at least one of the cranes was leaning more Saturday morning than it was the day before.

Funeral of woman shot by police canceled

DALLAS -- A service for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer that had been scheduled for Saturday was canceled amid a family dispute over funeral arrangements.

Atatiana Jefferson's funeral had been set to be held at Potter's House Church in Dallas. Church representative Mara Silverio said the service had not been rescheduled, but that no events would be held for her Saturday.

The news follows a judge's decision Friday to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter's aunt, Bonita Body.

Lee Merritt, Body's attorney, had said on Facebook that a "celebration of life" would proceed Saturday, but he later tweeted that the funeral had been "postponed" and that "updated information concerning the reschedule will be provided as soon as it becomes available."

Merritt didn't immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

The Rev. Al Sharpton had been set to deliver remarks at Saturday's service.

Dallas County Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson scheduled a hearing for Monday morning to determine whether the restraining order should continue.

Florida lawmaker won't seek reelection

WASHINGTON -- Florida Rep. Francis Rooney, one of the few Republicans openly weighing whether to impeach President Donald Trump, said Saturday that he will not run for reelection.

Asked if he needed or hoped for a third term in 2020, he told Fox News, "I don't really think I do and I don't think I really want one." He said his name could be included in the list of Republican retirements.

Citing his priorities of securing money for the Everglades and enacting an offshore drilling ban, he said, "I thought it might take three terms ... but I think I've done it in less than two. ... I've done what I came to do and I want to be a model for term limits," adding that this is "public service, not public life."

He said Friday he was "still thinking about" whether to vote to impeach Trump, saying Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, had acknowledged a quid pro quo was at work when Trump held up U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine's investigation of Democrats and the 2016 elections. Mulvaney later claimed his comments had been misconstrued, but Rooney said he and other Republicans heard them clearly.

"I just don't think that the power and prestige of our country is supposed to be used for political things," he said in an Associated Press interview.

Rooney, 65, serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He won his second term last year with 62% of the vote.

FBI tests on tourists match island reports

WASHINGTON -- The State Department said Friday that FBI toxicology reports on the deaths of U.S. tourists in the Dominican Republic showed no evidence inconsistent with the island nation's findings of natural causes.

The department said "the results of the additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities." The department says that families have been informed of the results.

The first deaths to make headlines were in May, when a couple seemingly died at the same time in the same hotel room.

The Dominican Republic's tourism minister said in June that the deaths were not part of any mysterious series of fatalities but were a statistically normal phenomenon being lumped together by the U.S. media.

