Follow live: Arkansas leads UALR at half

The logo for Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena is shown Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, prior to a game between Arkansas and Arkansas-Little Rock in Fayetteville.

Arkansas 35, UALR 26 - Halftime

Arkansas 29, UALR 22 - 3:27 left first half

Reggie Chaney picked up his fourth foul prior to the final media timeout of the first half. After securing a rebound, Jimmy Whitt fired a nice pass up the floor to Chaney, who took two steps and collided with a Trojans defender in the lane. Chaney wasn't happy, and neither was Eric Musselman.

Arkansas' offense has gone pretty quiet since a hot start. Still don't have any official stats right now. Jeantal Cylla, though, did bury a corner 3 after UALR pulled within 26-22.

Arkansas 24, UALR 15 - 8:00 left first half

The Trojans' offense has finally come alive a little more than halfway through the first half. Arkansas' stat feed is not working, so I don't have any numbers on hand at the moment.

A few careless turnovers from Jalen Harris and Mason Jones stood out in the last few minutes. Harris, who caught the ball at the top of the key, drove left and had a free lane to the rim, but he picked up his dribble thinking Adrio Bailey would cut backdoor. Harris was whistled for traveling after hesitating to make the pass. Jones was also whistled for a player control foul on the perimeter. He has been called for two charges already.

Arkansas 19, UALR 3 - 11:50 left first half

Razorbacks forward Reggie Chaney may not see the floor again in the first half. He picked up three fouls in about two minutes, and a couple of those fouls were completely avoidable, too.

Continue to be impressed with Arkansas' ball movement. There was a possession well before the under-12 timeout in which the Razorbacks had to have made 10 passes. It all led to a wide-open 3 for Mason Jones on the left wing, which he canned. It was beautiful basketball.

Trojans forward Kamani Johnson will be at the free throw line when play resumes.

Arkansas 10, UALR 2 - 15:58 left first half

The Razorbacks look solid on both ends in the opening four minutes here. Desi Sills has five points on a corner 3 and a layup in transition. Isaiah Joe, too, knocked down a 3 in front of the Trojans' bench, drawing the timeout. He is 1 of 3 from deep, 1 of 2 in catch-and-shoot situations.

Jimmy Whitt has been strong so far. He's done a majority of the ballhandling. The thing I like is that he knows when to push the ball in transition, when to attack the rim himself or run a set in the halfcourt. Impressive start.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Adrio Bailey, Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt, Jeantal Cylla, Desi Sills.

UALR's starters: Ben Coupet Jr., Alsean Evans, Nikola Maric, Kris Bankston, Markquis Nowell.

Senior forward Adrio Bailey is in uniform and went through the team's pregame layup lines. Eric Musselman said earlier in the week that Bailey had been experiencing back spasms. He was limited in practices in terms of dunking and most full-court work.

Bailey and grad transfers Jeantal Cylla and Jimmy Whitt served as Arkansas' captains prior to tipoff.