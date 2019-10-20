French reopens recruiting after Arkansas visit

North Little Rock receiver Johnny Lewis (left) is hit by Memphis Whitehaven linebacker Martavius French during Friday night’s game at North Little Rock.

Linebacker Martavius French has reopened his recruitment after officially visiting Arkansas this weekend.

French, 6-2, 236 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis Whitehaven, committed to Arkansas in July over other scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida. ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit.

He's the third Arkansas pledge to reopen their recruitment. Cornerback Jamie Vance and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford also rescinded commitments.

He visited the Razorbacks with his teammates and linebackers Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald. Arkansas now has 13 commitments for the 2020 class.