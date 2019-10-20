A Handy Lift to the Attic

When we had our energy audit a while back, they recommended taking out the flooring in our attic and blowing in insulation. I have a lot of stuff in my attic, so there was no way I was agreeing to that. Clay, being the energy conservation guru, was looking into options to help. He said he could floor the part of the attic that is over the garage and that could handle most of our needs. I was skeptical. He put in another drop down attic ladder.

I am not a fan of any of them, and this one is even longer than our other one. I don't do a lot of trips up and down, since I generally organize all the decorations and then Clay and kids do the actual moving.



Since we are not getting any younger, and we now had more space to put one, I looked into the attic lifts. They come in a wide array of prices and types, but I decided on the hard-wired versa lift. Clay wanted the bluetooth wireless one, but I was afraid we might lose the remote, or it would malfunction. Wired, just made more sense.

I ordered it online and it arrived in less than a week. Clay, Ben and Katie have floored the attic

and installed the lift. It is definitely cool. You flip a switch and it lowers down, you can load it, and send it up or down.

Clay can now just stand in the attic and I can send the boxes up.

While we do have other things in the attic besides decorations, decorations definitely make up the bulk of our stuff. This is going to make Christmas so much easier this year.



Now we just need to get a dumpster and start cleaning out the attic. Who knows what treasures we will find.



Once we get it cleaned out and organized, then we can determine how much flooring I can give up. Insulation is coming late November.

