Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In The House

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:11 a.m.

• Arkansas hosted about 60 prospects on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Auburn game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

Official visits

LB Martavius French 6-2 236 4.7 Memphis Whitehaven

Hog commitment who recently visited Tennessee

LB Bryson Eason 6-2 248 -- Memphis Whitehaven

Arkansas target who's down to Hogs and Vols

LB Tamarion McDonald 6-2 215 -- Memphis Whitehaven

Recently received a Hogs' offer, wishes to play with French and Eason

Ath Darin Turner 6-4 215 -- Memphis Central

Hogs commit who could play WR or S

CB Dwight McGlothern 6-2 185 -- Spring (Texas) Klein Oak

ESPN four-star prospect has great relationship with CB coach Mark Smith

S Nick Turner 6-0 186 -- New Orleans Brother Martin

Georgia Tech commitment being recruited hard by Hogs

Unofficial visits

DE Jashaud Stewart 6-2 224 4.61 Jonesboro

Bone-rattling hitter committed to Arkansas

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford 6-7 323 -- Carthage, Texas

Reopened recruiting after Kentucky loss, still fond of Hogs

LB Jai Jones 5-10 231 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff

2021 prospect is top target for Hogs

LB Jalen Jones 5-10 205 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff

2021 recruit and twin brother of Jai. Sons of former Hogs LB J.J. Jones

Sports on 10/20/2019

Print Headline: In The House

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT