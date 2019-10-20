In The House

• Arkansas hosted about 60 prospects on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Auburn game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
Official visits
LB Martavius French 6-2 236 4.7 Memphis Whitehaven
Hog commitment who recently visited Tennessee
LB Bryson Eason 6-2 248 -- Memphis Whitehaven
Arkansas target who's down to Hogs and Vols
LB Tamarion McDonald 6-2 215 -- Memphis Whitehaven
Recently received a Hogs' offer, wishes to play with French and Eason
Ath Darin Turner 6-4 215 -- Memphis Central
Hogs commit who could play WR or S
CB Dwight McGlothern 6-2 185 -- Spring (Texas) Klein Oak
ESPN four-star prospect has great relationship with CB coach Mark Smith
S Nick Turner 6-0 186 -- New Orleans Brother Martin
Georgia Tech commitment being recruited hard by Hogs
Unofficial visits
DE Jashaud Stewart 6-2 224 4.61 Jonesboro
Bone-rattling hitter committed to Arkansas
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford 6-7 323 -- Carthage, Texas
Reopened recruiting after Kentucky loss, still fond of Hogs
LB Jai Jones 5-10 231 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff
2021 prospect is top target for Hogs
LB Jalen Jones 5-10 205 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff
2021 recruit and twin brother of Jai. Sons of former Hogs LB J.J. Jones
