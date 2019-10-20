In The House

• Arkansas hosted about 60 prospects on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Auburn game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

Official visits

LB Martavius French 6-2 236 4.7 Memphis Whitehaven

Hog commitment who recently visited Tennessee

LB Bryson Eason 6-2 248 -- Memphis Whitehaven

Arkansas target who's down to Hogs and Vols

LB Tamarion McDonald 6-2 215 -- Memphis Whitehaven

Recently received a Hogs' offer, wishes to play with French and Eason

Ath Darin Turner 6-4 215 -- Memphis Central

Hogs commit who could play WR or S

CB Dwight McGlothern 6-2 185 -- Spring (Texas) Klein Oak

ESPN four-star prospect has great relationship with CB coach Mark Smith

S Nick Turner 6-0 186 -- New Orleans Brother Martin

Georgia Tech commitment being recruited hard by Hogs

Unofficial visits

DE Jashaud Stewart 6-2 224 4.61 Jonesboro

Bone-rattling hitter committed to Arkansas

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford 6-7 323 -- Carthage, Texas

Reopened recruiting after Kentucky loss, still fond of Hogs

LB Jai Jones 5-10 231 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff

2021 prospect is top target for Hogs

LB Jalen Jones 5-10 205 -- Dallas (Texas) Oak Cliff

2021 recruit and twin brother of Jai. Sons of former Hogs LB J.J. Jones

