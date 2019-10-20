• Andy Corbin of Cheyenne, Wyo., has grown a pumpkin that weighs 1,491 pounds, setting a state record, and said his pumpkins, which require a handmade tripod to move, need yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.

• Loredana Baceanu, 31, a Romanian national, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for her role in a skimming operation at Missouri banks after she was arrested at an ATM with dozens of re-encoded gift cards that contained stolen credit and debit card information.

• Kelton Townsend, a former jailer in Cocke County, Tenn., was booked into the jail and faces charges of aggravated assault and official oppression after body-camera footage showed him grabbing a handcuffed man by the throat and throwing him to the ground.

• Aaron Dewayne Terry, 63, of Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, bribery and tax fraud for paying a former Muscogee (Creek) Nation principal chief so Terry could influence business transactions in an Oklahoma town.

• Marissa Mowry, 28, a former live-in nanny in Florida who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy and later gave birth to a baby who was proved by DNA to be the boy's son, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Segun Prosper Otaru, 27, a Nigerian national who lived in St. Robert, Mo., was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison in a fraud conspiracy, in which prosecutors said he used 13 aliases and multiple bank accounts with false identities to move funds as part of an organized crime network.

• Alfredo Vazquez, 24, agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery after facing felony battery counts and other charges for his role in a fight during which two judges were shot outside a fast-food restaurant in Indianapolis.

• N'denezsia Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, N.C., charged in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl from an apartment merry-go-round, is facing charges in a second kidnapping of a toddler who prosecutors say was taken from the same spot.

• Catherine Fernandez, 37, of Dothan, Ala., faces a domestic violence charge after she made up a story about trying to shoot a rabid raccoon to cover up for a fight during which she shot and wounded her boyfriend, and then shot herself in the leg to support her story, police said.

