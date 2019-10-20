Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 2:45 a.m. | Updated October 20, 2019 at 2:45 a.m.

Andy Corbin of Cheyenne, Wyo., has grown a pumpkin that weighs 1,491 pounds, setting a state record, and said his pumpkins, which require a handmade tripod to move, need yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.

Loredana Baceanu, 31, a Romanian national, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for her role in a skimming operation at Missouri banks after she was arrested at an ATM with dozens of re-encoded gift cards that contained stolen credit and debit card information.

Kelton Townsend, a former jailer in Cocke County, Tenn., was booked into the jail and faces charges of aggravated assault and official oppression after body-camera footage showed him grabbing a handcuffed man by the throat and throwing him to the ground.

Aaron Dewayne Terry, 63, of Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, bribery and tax fraud for paying a former Muscogee (Creek) Nation principal chief so Terry could influence business transactions in an Oklahoma town.

Marissa Mowry, 28, a former live-in nanny in Florida who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy and later gave birth to a baby who was proved by DNA to be the boy's son, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Segun Prosper Otaru, 27, a Nigerian national who lived in St. Robert, Mo., was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison in a fraud conspiracy, in which prosecutors said he used 13 aliases and multiple bank accounts with false identities to move funds as part of an organized crime network.

Alfredo Vazquez, 24, agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery after facing felony battery counts and other charges for his role in a fight during which two judges were shot outside a fast-food restaurant in Indianapolis.

N'denezsia Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, N.C., charged in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl from an apartment merry-go-round, is facing charges in a second kidnapping of a toddler who prosecutors say was taken from the same spot.

Catherine Fernandez, 37, of Dothan, Ala., faces a domestic violence charge after she made up a story about trying to shoot a rabid raccoon to cover up for a fight during which she shot and wounded her boyfriend, and then shot herself in the leg to support her story, police said.

A Section on 10/20/2019

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT