Police Beat

Man jailed after patrol car struck

Pulaski County deputies arrested a Jacksonville man Saturday morning after he drove into a patrol car during a high-speed chase, an arrest report said.

Deputies attempted to pull over Caleb Jones, 25, on Interstate 440 for driving 85 mph in a 65-mph zone, but instead Jones led the officers on a chase near England, the report said.

At one point, Jones turned his vehicle and struck the patrol car, the report said. He was arrested after his vehicle ran over a spike strip that deputies had placed in the road, the report said.

Jones was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail, facing charges of second-degree battery, fleeing possession of controlled substances, speeding and reckless driving, according to the jail's roster.

Kids alone in car; woman arrested

Sherwood police arrested a Jacksonville woman Friday after finding a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old left alone in a car with a suspected marijuana blunt on the front seat in a high school parking lot, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Tapresha Tasha Durant, 22, Friday after a Pulaski County Special School District security officer reported the two children in a vehicle parked at Sylvan Hills High School, the report said.

Security personnel had opened the door of the vehicle by the time officers arrived, and a police report said the smell of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. A hand-rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana was on the front seat, the report said.

Officers charged Durant with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said. She was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Saturday night.

NLR man jailed in home burglary

A North Little Rock man broke into a house Friday, grabbed a woman inside and began threatening her friend, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police were summoned by a 911 caller who said a man was in her house at 4601 Vestal St., the report said. Investigating officers found Donte Lamar Peterson, 20, hiding behind a bedroom door inside, the report said.

Peterson reportedly told police that he was attempting to return a headband to a different occupant of the house. He tried the door first and then broke in through a window, according to the police report.

Peterson was being held Saturday night without bail in the Pulaski County jail, facing a charge of residential burglary, the jail's roster said.

Police arrest man on threats charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after officers heard him threaten to "beat" two people, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police were called to a disturbance near the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the report said. After the officers had dispersed a crowd, they said Mycole Van Kinder, 19, threatened two people as the officers were leaving, the report said.

Officers arrested him on two charges of terroristic threatening, the report said. He was not listed in the Pulaksi County jail's roster Saturday night.

