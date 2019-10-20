• Dennis Rodman is pleading innocent to a misdemeanor charge of slapping a man who was celebrating the former NBA star's birthday at a Florida bar last May. Rodman's attorney Lorne Berkeley denies the accusation and says an investigation will exonerate the retired player. Delray Beach police say Jeff Soulouque attended the May 17 birthday event at the Buddha Sky Bar. They say Soulouque told an officer he was talking to someone behind the former player. An affidavit says Rodman turned around and smacked him and immediately apologized. Soulouque said he was a little swollen the next morning and decided to press charges. The officer said he did not observe any swelling. Berkeley pleaded innocent Thursday in a Florida court on behalf of Rodman.

• Western Stars was just the change of pace that Bruce Springsteen needed after baring his soul over the past few years. First, he shared his darkest secrets in his memoir, Born to Run. Then he spent more than a year telling his story five nights a week in Springsteen on Broadway. So, an album set in the American West, with an accompanying documentary seemed like the perfect bookend. "I see it like that myself, because for me, there was the book and then from the book we did the play. And out of the play really came this film," Springsteen told The Associated Press on the blue carpet Wednesday for the film's New York premiere. The film opens in theaters on Friday. The album was released in June. The songs of Western Stars reveal characters experiencing love and loss, needing family and partners but sometimes feeling lonely and uncertain. In the film, Springsteen performs in front of a live audience under the cathedral ceiling of his family's giant old barn with a backing band and orchestra. Between each song he shares commentary and draws connections to his own life. Springsteen's voice accompanies archive footage and home movies of his family. Several amusing scenes from their honeymoon touched wife, Patti Scialfa, who missed last month's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I was surprised, because I hadn't seen it in so long. I hadn't even remembered that we did all those silly things. So, it's actually very, very sweet. It's really a lovely surprise," Scialfa said. Springsteen has no plans for a Western Stars tour, instead he's heading back into the studio to work on a new E-Street Band record. Most of what he's written so far "ruminates a little bit about some of the things from my past," Springsteen said.

Photo by Invision/AP/EVAN AGOSTINI

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen attends the special screening of "Western Stars" at Metrograph on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in New York.

A Section on 10/20/2019