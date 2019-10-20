NFL capsules

Raiders at Packers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Packers by 41/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 8-5; Packers beat Raiders 30-20, Dec. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(8) 134.4 RUSH 105.8 (17)

(24) 213.8 PASS 249.7 (13)

(21) 348.2 YARDS 355.5 (17)

(19) 20.6 POINTS 23.7 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(10) 92.0 RUSH 124.5 (23)

(22) 263.6 PASS 239.3 (13)

(17) 355.6 YARDS 363.8 (21)

(21) 24.6 POINTS 19.2 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders Coach Jon Gruden is 8-4 in his career after a bye in the regular season, but the Raiders are 3-13 after bye weeks since 2003. Green Bay has a .809 winning percentage (17-4) at home in October since 2008, which is No. 2 in the NFC and No. 3 in the NFL.

•

Cardinals at Giants

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Giants by 3

SERIES -- Giants lead 80-44-22; Cardinals beat Giants 23-0, Dec. 24, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(12) 122.7 RUSH 105.3 (18)

(11) 254.2 PASS 234.2 (18)

(9) 376.9 YARDS 339.5 (24)

(17) 22.3 POINTS 18.5 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(26) 132.8 RUSH 127.3 (24)

(30) 281.2 PASS 285.0 (31)

(30) 414.0 YARDS 412.3 (28)

(29) 28.5 POINTS 26.7 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Rookie QB Daniel Jones' performance with the expected return of RB Saquon Barkley from an ankle injury and TE Evan Engram. Jones threw 3 interceptions in last week's 35-14 loss to New England's top-ranked defense. Engram ranks second in receiving yards (373) and is tied for second in catches (33) among NFC TEs. Barkley is averaging 133.2 yards rushing in nine career home games.

•

Rams at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Rams by 3

SERIES -- Rams lead 47-30-2; Falcons beat Rams 26-13, Jan. 6, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(22) 98.3 RUSH 73.5 (29)

(6) 272.5 PASS 317.8 (2)

(12) 370.8 YARDS 391.3 (7)

(10) 25.5 POINTS 22.5 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(16) 105.5 RUSH 117.7 (20)

(14) 241.3 PASS 271.2 (27)

(12) 346.8 YARDS 388.8 (26)

(24) 25.7 POINTS 31.0 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. the Falcons' 31st-ranked scoring defense. Gurley (270 yards, 5 TDs) is expected to play after sitting out last week's 20-7 loss to the 49ers with a thigh contusion. Darrell Henderson will likely back up Gurley with Malcolm Brown, Gurley's replacement last week, nursing an ankle injury.

•

Jaguars at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Jaguars by 41/2

SERIES -- Jaguars lead 12-9; Jaguars beat Bengals 23-7, Nov. 5, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(11) 127.5 RUSH 56.5 (32)

(17) 237.3 PASS 251.2 (12)

(16) 364.8 YARDS 307.7 (26)

(23) 19.5 POINTS 16.2 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(25) 131.2 RUSH 184.5 (32)

(15) 241.5 PASS 241.5 (15)

(23) 372.7 YARDS 426.0 (31)

(12) 21.8 POINTS 26.5 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Zac Taylor isn't the first coach to have difficulty in his first season with the Bengals. Taylor's predecessor, Marvin Lewis, went 0-8 before winning for the first time in 2008. The Bengals have started 0-6 seven times since 1990, the most in the NFL over that span.

•

Dolphins at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 17

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 61-48-1; Bills beat Dolphins 42-17, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. BILLS (RK)

(31) 58.2 RUSH 139.6 (6)

(31) 176.0 PASS 232.8 (19)

(31) 234.2 YARDS 372.4 (10)

(32) 8.4 POINTS 18.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. BILLS (RK)

(31) 169.6 RUSH 87.8 (7)

(26) 270.2 PASS 187.2 (3)

(32) 439.8 YARDS 275.0 (3)

(32) 36.0 POINTS 14.0 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Will the Bills' 6th-ranked rushing attack run wild over the Dolphins' 31st-ranked rushing defense? Can the Dolphins' 31st-ranked rushing offense do anything substantial against the 7th-ranked Bills' rushing defense? Not that it will make much difference, but veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start over second-year man Josh Rosen for the Dolphins.

•

Vikings at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Vikings by 21/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 74-39-2; Vikings beat Lions 27-9, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. LIONS (RK)

(3) 159.0 RUSH 107.6 (16)

(25) 213.3 PASS 262.2 (9)

(11) 372.3 YARDS 369.8 (13)

(12) 25.0 POINTS 23.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. LIONS (RK)

(9) 91.5 RUSH 133.8 (27)

(7) 218.8 PASS 280.0 (28)

(5) 310.3 YARDS 413.8 (29)

(6) 15.5 POINTS 23.6 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota has won two in a row, averaging 33 points and giving up 10 points per game, after a listless 16-6 loss to the Bears in Chicago in Week 4. The offense has bounced back with RB Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL with 796 yards from scrimmage and fourth with 583 yards rushing.

•

Texans at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 1

SERIES -- Colts lead 27-8; Colts beat Texans 21-7, Jan. 5, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(5) 139.8 RUSH 142.0 (4)

(10) 257.0 PASS 202.0 (27)

(6) 396.8 YARDS 344.0 (23)

(8) 27.0 POINTS 22.6 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(8) 88.0 RUSH 113.2 (19)

(24) 268.0 PASS 242.0 (17)

(18) 356.0 YARDS 355.2 (16)

(15) 22.3 POINTS 23.0 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Texans' defense, which has allowed nearly 270 yards passing per game this season, will need to do an improved job of covering Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, who has 78 catches for 1,506 yards and 9 TDs in 15 games against Houston.

•

49ers at Redskins

Noon

LINE -- 49ers by 10

SERIES -- 49ers lead 20-11-1; Redskins beat 49ers 26-24, Oct. 15, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(2) 179.8 RUSH 81.5 (25)

(21) 228,2 PASS 205.0 (26)

(4) 408.0 YARDS 286.5 (28)

(3) 29.4 POINTS 15.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(6) 87.2 RUSH 134.0 (28)

(1) 150.2 PASS 251.0 (20)

(2) 237.4 YARDS 385.0 (25)

(2) 12.8 POINTS 27.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers are going for the franchise's third 6-0 start, sporting the NFL's 3rd-ranked scoring offense and 2nd-ranked scoring defense. The 49ers' opponents have converted 4 of 32 on third downs in the past three games, and San Francisco's defense has allowed touchdowns on only 25% of drives inside its red zone.

•

Chargers at Titans

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Titans by 21/2

SERIES -- Chargers lead 28-17-1; Chargers beat Titans 20-19, Oct. 21, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. TITANS (RK)

(27) 80.2 RUSH 102.8 (20)

(4) 288.0 PASS 187.7 (29)

(14) 368.2 YARDS 290.5 (27)

(21) 20.0 POINTS 16.3 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. TITANS (RK)

(22) 120.5 RUSH 104.5 (15)

(5) 201.2 PASS 217.3 (6)

(7) 321.7 YARDS 321.8 (8)

(10) 19.7 POINTS 15.3 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers have won 11 of the past 12 in the series with the Titans. Chargers RB Melvin Gordon had a career-high 196 yards in only previous meeting against Titans. QB Ryan Tannehill will make his first start for the Titans. He's 3-1 against the Chargers with 6 TDs and 1 interception in his career.

•

Saints at Bears

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Bears by 4

SERIES -- Series tied 15-15; Saints beat Bears 20-12, Oct. 29, 2107

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BEARS (RK)

(19) 104.3 RUSH 80.6 (26)

(15) 240.3 PASS 185.4 (30)

(22) 344.6 YARDS 266.0 (30)

(18) 21.3 POINTS 17.4 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BEARS (RK)

(14) 102.8 RUSH 83.0 (5)

(11) 237.7 PASS 229.2 (10)

(10) 340.5 YARDS 312.2 (6)

(11) 20.3 POINTS 13.8 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas leads the NFL with 53 receptions and ranks second with 632 yards receiving. The Saints are averaging 344.7 yards per game this season, 34.5 yards per game below their 2018 average with Drew Brees at QB for 15 of 16 games.

•

Ravens at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Seahawks by 3

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 3-2; Seahawks beat Ravens 35-6, Dec. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(1) 205.0 RUSH 130.5 (9)

(14) 245.7 PASS 268.5 (8)

(1) 450.7 YARDS 399.0 (5)

(2) 30.7 POINTS 27.5 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(4) 80.7 RUSH 92.8 (11)

(25) 269.5 PASS 267.0 (23)

(13) 350.2 YARDS 359.8 (20)

(17) 23.3 POINTS 24.3 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH The quarterback matchup is intriguing. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson last week became the first NFL player with 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in the same regular-season game. Seattle's Russell Wilson is the fourth QB to have a passer rating of 100 or higher in his first six games of a season.

•

Eagles at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Cowboys by 21/2

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 68-52-0; Cowboys beat Eagles 29-23 (OT), Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(15) 111.2 RUSH 138.8 (7)

(16) 238.2 PASS 305.0 (3)

(20) 349.3 YARDS 443.8 (2)

(9) 26.8 POINTS 25.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(2) 72.8 RUSH 93.8 (12)

(29) 280.2 PASS 238.0 (12)

(14) 353.0 YARDS 331.8 (9)

(23) 24.8 POINTS 19.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles are the only NFC East rival with a winning record at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (6-4), and they are 13-5 in prime-time games since Doug Pederson became coach in 2016. The Eagles haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in nine consecutive regular-season games. The last RB to do it was the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott with 113 in previous meeting.

•

Patriots at Jets

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Patriots by 10

SERIES -- Patriots lead 66-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 30-14, Sept. 22, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. JETS (RK)

(21) 101.5 RUSH 64.0 (30)

(5) 284.8 PASS 156.0 (32)

(8) 386.3 YARDS 220.0 (32)

(1) 31.7 POINTS 12.6 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. JETS (RK)

(3) 73.7 RUSH 95.8 (13)

(2) 161.0 PASS 262.2 (21)

(1) 234.7 YARDS 358.0 (19)

(1) 8.0 POINTS 24.6 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots have allowed 48 points through six games and are on pace to give up an NFL record-low 128 points. New England leads the league in several defensive categories, including total yards per game (234.7), yards per play (4.1), passing net yards per play (4.6), interceptions (14), passes defensed (44) and quarterback hits (48).

Sports on 10/20/2019