Outdoor briefs

by Bryan Hendricks | Today at 2:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this photo James Miller of Little Rock watches his shot while competing at the Arkansas Game and Fish Trap Shooting Complex in Jacksonville. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Benefit trap shoot set for Jacksonville

The Arkansas Baptist Children's Homes & Family Ministries will host the second annual "Pull for Arkansas Families" Trap Shoot on Friday for children, teens and single mothers in crisis.

A shotgun start will begin at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex at 2800 Graham Road in Jacksonville.

Entry fee for a five-member team is $1,000, which includes clays, lunch and a gift.

Proceeds will benefit the Family Care Home for single mothers and their children. The home assists single-parent mothers and their children through residential care, mentoring, financial planning, teaching, counseling and referral to valuable community resources.

The Little Rock Family Ministry Center in southwest Little Rock provides space for growth and expansion of the agency's counseling ministry, including the addition of a state-of-the-art play therapy suite. In addition, the Connected Foster Care ministry in central Arkansas recruits and trains foster families.

For information on the event or for sponsorships, contact Stella Prather at (501) 376-4791, ext. 5168, or email sprather@abchomes.org.

To register, call John Ross at (501) 658-5293.

Antique fishing tackle swap Nov. 16

The 16th annual Arkansas Twin Lakes Antique Fishing Tackle Swap will be held Nov. 16 at the Ramada Inn at 1127 N.E. U.S. 62 in Mountain Home.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Admission will be $3, and table rental will be $15. The special rate for rooms is $69 plus tax.

Tackle collectors from around the south will appraise, buy, sell and swap antique fishing lures, reels and other tackle. There is no fee for appraisals.

Organizers advise arriving early because most traders leave by noon to watch college football.

For more information, call Jerry McCoy at (870) 405-9238 or (870) 481-5199.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 10/20/2019

Print Headline: Outdoor briefs

