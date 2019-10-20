Protests stop subway fare jump

Demonstrators add to a burning barricade Saturday during a protest in Santiago, Chile. More photos are avalable at arkansasonline.com/1020protests/

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday announced the suspension of a subway fare increase that had prompted violent student protests, less than a day after rioting and commuter chaos in the capital led him to declare a state of emergency.

"I have heard with humility the voice of my compatriots," Pinera said before announcing that "we are going to suspend" the 4% increase that raised subway fares from about $1.12 to $1.17.

Soldiers patrolled the streets in Santiago for the first time since the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet ended in 1990, summoned to keep order after the protests.

Subway service had been suspended in the capital since late Friday, when high school students flooded subway stations, jumping turnstiles, dodging fares and vandalizing stations as part of their protests. By nightfall, the protests had extended throughout Santiago with students setting up barricades and fires at the entrances to subway stations.

It was unclear if the rollback would end the demonstrations and rioting. Pinera vowed that those responsible for the violence "are going to pay for their deeds."

Despite Pinera's suspension of the fare increase, subway and public transportation services remained halted late Saturday, and the state of emergency was still in place. Authorities imposed a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time curfew for Santiago. The director of Santiago Metro, Louis De Granges, said "there is still no clarity" on when subway service would return to normal.

Transportation Minister Gloria Hutt, who earlier rejected lowering fares, said "it's possible that during the next week the functioning [of the subway system] returns in a gradual fashion."

The protest by students began on Monday when hundreds of young people mobbed several stations in Santiago, jumping over or dipping under turnstiles to protest the increase in subway fares. Chile doesn't produce its own oil and must import its fuel, leading to high prices for gasoline, electricity and elevated public transportation costs.

By the end of the week, the protests had turned violent with students breaking gates, shattering glass and throwing debris onto the electrified rails. A train driver was injured by broken glass.

The protests have divided Santiago residents between those who feel the protests are justified and those furious at the long commuting delays.

"It's unacceptable that because of schoolchildren we can't return to our homes," said bank worker Daniel Fuentealba.

Faced with the protests and mass fare-evasion, the Metro closed three of its six lines on Friday afternoon, then shut all of them at nightfall.

Authorities said that in all, 78 stations along with infrastructure and equipment had been damaged in a system that has long been a point of pride for Chileans.

Pinera's decision Saturday to deploy the military inside Chile stirred controversy. Chilean governments, both left-wing and right-wing, have been wary of putting soldiers back into the streets since the end of a 17-year dictatorship during which thousands of suspected leftists were killed.

