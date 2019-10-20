Wrecks on state roads kill 3 people

Three people died last week in vehicle crashes across Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

Dillion Morgan, 28, of Jonesboro died Tuesday in a crash at Craighead County Road 780 and Country Road 781 after a 27-year-old driver turned in front of his Nissan, a report said. Three people, including two minors, were injured in the Chrysler that was driving west on County Road 780 when it turned in front of Morgan, the report said.

Troopers said conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the 6:41 a.m. crash.

Kimberly Fay Lutrell, 54, of Star City died Tuesday after her vehicle left Arkansas 54 and struck a tree in Cleveland County, a report said. Lutrell was pronounced dead at the scene by the county's deputy coroner at about 9:20 p.m., 30 minutes after troopers believe her vehicle crashed.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

Nicholas Cameron Shaw, 19, of Brentwood, Calif., died Thursday evening after his Infiniti Q50 left Interstate 440 in North Little Rock and crashed into a tree, a report said. No one else was listed as injured in the crash.

Troopers said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the 5:50 p.m. crash.

