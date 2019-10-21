1 killed in Northwest Arkansas as strong storms move through state

This National Weather Service radar image shows conditions shortly before 6 a.m.
At least one person in Arkansas died as strong storms moved through the state Sunday night into Monday.
The National Weather Service said the person died in Rogers after a large tree fell on a home about 12:30 a.m. No further information was immediately available.
The agency reported other damage from the storms across a large part of the state, including a truck blown over east of Siloam Springs, a carport blown over in Conway and large trees down in Miller County.
By 5:50 a.m., the stronger storms were moving through eastern and southern Arkansas, where several severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect. A tornado watch through 8 a.m. covers nearly the southeast half of the state.
Check back for updates.
