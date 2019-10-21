1 killed in Northwest Arkansas as strong storms move through state

At least one person in Arkansas died as strong storms moved through the state Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service said the person died in Rogers after a large tree fell on a home about 12:30 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

The agency reported other damage from the storms across a large part of the state, including a truck blown over east of Siloam Springs, a carport blown over in Conway and large trees down in Miller County.

By 5:50 a.m., the stronger storms were moving through eastern and southern Arkansas, where several severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect. A tornado watch through 8 a.m. covers nearly the southeast half of the state.

Check back for updates.