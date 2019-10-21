Education notebook

4 teachers receive presidential honors

Four Arkansas teachers have received Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Two educators received the recognition for 2017 and two for 2018.

Corey Boby, a math teacher at Benton High School, and Tiffany Taylor, a science teacher at Rogers Heritage High School in the Rogers School District, were the recipients of the honor for 2017.

The 2018 recipients are Cheri DeSoto, a science teacher at Holt Middle School in the Fayetteville School District, and Anna Shaw, who is a math teacher at J.O. Kelly Middle School in the Springdale School District.

The National Science Foundation, on behalf of the White House, oversees the program that recognizes teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques and technology use in their classrooms.

Recipients receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation and a trip to Washington, D.C., for a series of recognition events, professional development activities and an awards ceremony.

Math and science educators are nominated annually on the state level, with state finalists submitted for potential national recognition. A national committee made up of scientists, mathematicians and educators reviews all state finalists and recommends up to 108 teachers to receive awards in mathematics, science and computer science.

Chamber spotlights learning initiative

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce will host an informational meeting with University of Arkansas at Little Rock students, faculty and staff on Tuesday to discuss educational opportunities that could be achieved in Pulaski County school districts through the Ford Next Generation Learning initiative.

The meeting will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the UALR Student Services Center auditorium.

The event is an opportunity to hear from chamber leaders on what the Ford Next Generation Learning model can mean for Pulaski County communities, businesses and schools, including UALR. The session will also offer ways to become involved in upcoming visioning and planning efforts.

The career academy school model pairs traditional academics with project-based learning and real-world problem-solving in career fields such as medical professions, building trades, law and law enforcement or the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The model is in use in more than 40 cities.

