World in Brief

Soldiers patrol Santiago, Chile, in armored vehicles Sunday as a state of emergency remains in effect.

8 people found dead in Chile riots' fires

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Protests and violence in Chile spilled over into a new day Sunday even after the president canceled a subway fare increase that prompted widespread, violent demonstrations.

Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday -- one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalized, and the company said many stores did not open during the day. Five more people were found dead later in the basement of a burned warehouse and were not employees, authorities said.

At least two airlines canceled or rescheduled flights into the capital, affecting more than 1,400 passengers Sunday and today.

President Sebastian Pinera announced Saturday night that he was canceling a subway fare increase imposed two weeks ago. It had led to major protests that included rioting.

Troops patrolled the streets and a state of emergency and curfew remained in effect for six Chilean cities, but renewed protests continued after daybreak. Security forces used tear gas and jets of water to try to disperse crowds.

Interior Minister Andres Chadwick reported that 62 police and 11 civilians were injured in the latest disturbances and prosecutors said nearly 1,500 people had been arrested.

Milan seeks U.S. 'sorry' for '44 bombing

MILAN -- Milan's mayor appealed Sunday to U.S. authorities to apologize for a World War II bombing raid that killed 184 elementary school children.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala made the request after a Mass marking the 75th anniversary of the Gorla massacre, named for the quarter in the city that was struck, the news agency ANSA reported.

"I think it's necessary that the American government apologizes, knowing that we are here to forgive," Sala said, adding that he would formalize the request with the U.S. consul in Milan this week.

The air raid on Oct. 20, 1944, targeted an industrial complex near the city, but a second wave of bombers went off course and released their bombs southeast of the target to lighten their loads as they returned to base.

One bomb struck the Francesco Crispi elementary school as children raced for shelter.

"It was a very serious error resulting, as history tells us, from an incredible superficiality and inexperience," Sala said.

Anti-Islam posting sparks deadly clash

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- At least four people were killed and dozens injured Sunday after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over a social media post undermining Islam's Prophet Muhammad, police said.

The violence took place in Borhanuddin in the southern district of Bhola when angry protesters demanded the punishment of a Hindu man for the Facebook comment, said local Police Chief Sarkar Mohammad Kaisar. The man denied making the comment, saying his Facebook account had been hacked.

Kaisar said four people were killed and the injured, including about a dozen police officials, were being treated in local hospitals. Bangladesh's leading newspapers said about 100 people were injured.

Local authorities held a meeting Sunday to try to defuse the tensions that began Friday as the Facebook post gained attention in the area. But the angry protesters started attacking security officials, prompting them to retaliate, Kaisar said.

He said that after a complaint by the Facebook account holder, police detained three people over allegations of hacking the account.

N. Macedonians agree to early '20 vote

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- North Macedonia's political leaders agreed Sunday that an early election will be held next year after the European Union decided not to begin membership talks.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said late Sunday after a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski that the leaders of the main political parties had decided that the "most suitable" date for the vote is April 12, eight months before parliament's four-year term is due to expire.

A caretaker government of technicians will take over from Zaev's Social Democrat-led coalition on Jan. 3, 100 days before the election.

Zaev had asked Saturday for an early election, speaking of his "disappointment and outrage" on the EU's failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Zaev had staked his political future on an agreement with Greece, concluded in 2018, that changed the country's name from Macedonia and settling a decades-long name dispute with its neighbor.

Greece considered that the name "Macedonia" was an attempt to steal its own Macedonian heritage and might imply territorial designs on its northern province of Macedonia. Included in the accord was a statement that the current state of Macedonia and the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedonia are unrelated.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports.

Photo by AP/JENS MEYER

A child helps drive sheep on a dirt road Sunday during their return from summer pastures in the Rhoen mountains near the village of Ginolfs, Germany.

A Section on 10/21/2019