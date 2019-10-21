The Nation in Brief

Two cranes from the Hard Rock Hotel construction come crashing down Sunday after detonations in New Orleans.

2 cranes detonated at collapsed hotel

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities said Sunday that the demolition of two cranes leaning precariously over a partially collapsed New Orleans hotel went exactly as expected and the "next objective" is to retrieve the bodies of two dead workers still in the ruined building.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told a news conference after Sunday afternoon's controlled explosions of the cranes that "we know that we are safer now than we have been in the past eight days" since the hotel collapsed.

She told reporters near the hotel site that authorities will now begin focusing on bringing out the remains of two workers who died when the Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed Oct. 12. One body was removed earlier.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell said one sewer line was damaged by falling debris from the blasts, but overall, "I do not think it could have gone much better."

He said part of one crane fell and got "hooked on the building like we wanted. It's very stable." He said it will be cut away in pieces and removed. The other crane crashed to the ground.

Once planned for Friday, the demolition was pushed back to Saturday, then Sunday.

Officials expanded an evacuation zone before the detonation, and in an even wider area, vehicles were prohibited and people were told to stay indoors until the demolition was complete.

Officials also called on people to stay out of the area and watch the demolition on television instead of coming down to watch in person.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

Lawsuits are being filed on behalf of some of the more than 20 people injured against the project's owners and contractors.

Army vehicle accident kills 3 soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The release had few additional details and did not identify the soldiers.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle.

The Army said the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where two of them were treated and released. A third soldier was transferred to another hospital, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Second warship from Midway located

MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands -- A crew of deep-sea explorers and historians looking for lost World War II warships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the historic Battle of Midway.

Vulcan Inc. director of undersea operations Rob Kraft said a review of sonar data captured Sunday shows what could be either the Japanese carrier Akagi or the Soryu resting in nearly 18,000 feet of water in the Pacific Ocean more than 1,300 miles northwest of Pearl Harbor.

The researchers used an autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with sonar to find the ship. The vehicle had been out overnight collecting data, and the image of a warship appeared in the first set of readings Sunday morning.

To confirm exactly which ship they've found, the crew will deploy the vehicle for another eight-hour mission where it will capture high-resolution sonar images of the site. The initial readings were captured using lower-resolution sonar. The high-resolution scans will allow the crew to measure the ship and confirm its identity.

The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another Japanese carrier, the Kaga, last week.

The crew of the research vessel Petrel is hoping to find and survey all lost ships from the 1942 Battle of Midway, which historians consider a pivotal fight for the U.S. in the Pacific during WWII.

The expedition is an effort started by the late Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft. For years, the crew of the 250-foot Petrel has worked with the U.S. Navy and other officials around the world to locate and document sunken ships. It has found more than 30 vessels so far.

Tornado hits near Love Field in Dallas

DALLAS -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas late Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Meteorologist Jason Godwin said radar confirmed the twister hit the ground near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city. Local media reported several homes and businesses were damaged, power lines downed and tree limbs were scattered across roadways.

More than 75,000 electric customers were without power, according to Oncor's online outage map.

Godwin said the size and severity of the tornado won't be known until crews arrive to survey the damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

