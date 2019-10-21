Chicago police investigate deadly gunfire

CHICAGO -- Six people -- nearly all teenagers -- were shot in two separate attacks that happened about a mile apart Saturday night on Chicago's West Side.

The first shooting unfolded in the Lawndale neighborhood. Three people, including two teenage boys, were struck by bullets from multiple shooters, according to Chicago police.

About 8:30 p.m., they were standing in front of an apartment when a dark vehicle pulled up and people inside fired shots, police said.

The wounded were a 13-year-old boy shot in the left arm, a 14-year-old boy grazed in the right leg and a 23-year-old woman shot in the neck. The woman was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the boys were in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Willie Round, an outreach worker with the social services organization UCAN, narrowly missed the shooting after giving out bags of chips, chicken and water bottles that were left over from an anti-violence barbecue earlier in the afternoon, he said.

The 27-year-old had been standing on the sidewalk when he heard numerous gunshots and screaming. He turned around and saw the group gathered next to him scattering and dropping to the floor. On instinct, he sprinted around the block, he said.

"You can feel the bullets going past you," Round said. "I'm still trying to calm down. ... I was just dropping food off to the community. Next thing you know, there's a shooting."

Less than two hours later, three more people were shot about a mile away in the Homan Square neighborhood.

They were standing on a back porch about 10 p.m. when two gunmen standing at the bottom of the stairs opened fire, police said.

A 17-year-old was struck in both legs, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in the right leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest, police said.

The third victim was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital before he died, police said early Sunday. The other two were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

An ambulance responding to that shooting collided with a Chicago police squad car.

Willie Knight, 62, was among the crowds standing by the latter shooting's crime scene.

He said all 10 of his children grew up on the block where the bullets had just flown. One was even shot there years ago. But they've all left by now.

"I'm glad," Knight said about his children living elsewhere. "[The violence] never stops. You pull up, see the yellow tape, see the red tape. It's nothing new."

His weariness was echoed by other adults nearby. One woman repeated, "Every f***ing weekend," while another was on the phone urging someone to return home as soon as possible. Inside the crime scene, dozens of people filed out of an apartment building as a male officer asked, "Is everyone all right?"

Round, the UCAN worker who had been next to the first shooting, lingered around the crime scene to reflect on how drastically his day shifted. Earlier, he had been working at a youth basketball clinic at the UCAN facility in Lawndale, where Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a guest appearance.

UCAN is part of the coalition of anti-violence groups vying for the city to commit $50 million to fund anti-violence programs.

"That's why we out here and ready to respond," Round said. "It makes this work necessary. Imagine if they had larger numbers of outreach workers."

As Round, who grew up in the building where the three victims had been standing in front of, watched officers walk between shell casings on the street, he pointed to the grass under the yellow tape.

Among the green blades were remnants of the free food he had brought: chicken bones and discarded chip bags.

For Round, it was a sign pointing to where UCAN's next anti-violence barbecue should be, he said.

A Section on 10/21/2019