Colts use Brissett's arm to top Texans

Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett passed for 326 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Colts past Houston 30-23 on Sunday in Indianapolis to retake the AFC South lead.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts kept insisting Jacoby Brissett could win games with his arm.

On Sunday, he showed everyone else what the team knew all along.

With Indy's suddenly strong running game essentially grounded, Brissett shouldered the burden by throwing for 326 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Colts past Houston 30-23 to retake the AFC South lead.

"It just says he's legit, he's the man," Coach Frank Reich. "We believed that from Day One and we've never wavered in our conviction or our faith in Jacoby. But he knows he's still got to prove it. He's still got to make plays to win this game and he did that today."

Brissett was masterful with the exception of a dropped snap the Texans (4-3) recovered at the Colts 4.

He finished 26 of 39 with six of the incompletions being throwaways. He had a career best passing total, a career best passer rating (126.7), endured only one sack and had the perfect answer each time Houston fought its way back into contention.

The Colts (4-2) have now won their last two games and three in a row in the series.

"It just makes us more balanced and I think that's what we proved today -- that we can throw the ball," Brissett said. "It was just a great day for us as a whole."

And it only added to the Texans' misery.

They were held to field goals on three red-zone trips in the first half, had to contend with a rare "in the grasp" call that took one touchdown off the board, an overturned replay review that put another one on the board for Indy and a plethora of penalties that Brissett used to his advantage.

"I'm not going to answer any officiating questions," Texans Coach Bill O'Brien said twice after Houston was called for 10 penalties.

Then there was the fourth quarter.

Houston (4-3) started it by failing to convert a second fourth-and-1 attempt, and Deshaun Watson threw an interception on the Texans' next series before Darius Leonard sealed the win by picking off a tipped ball with 26 seconds left.

Watson was 23 of 34 with 308 yards, 1 touchdown and was sacked 3 times as the Texans tried to play catch-up.

Brissett started the opening flurry with an 11-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal . He rebounded from the fumbled snap by connecting with T.Y. Hilton on a nifty 2-yard TD pass to make it 14-6 late in the second quarter.

After the Texans made it 14-9, Brissett opened the second half with a 4-yard scoring pass to Eric Ebron, who was originally ruled out of bounds at the end line. But the replay showed he got both feet down to give Indy a 21-9 lead.

Houston cut the deficit to 21-16 on Keke Coutee's 4-yard scoring run, but Brissett -- with the help of three Houston penalties -- answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pascal.

Watson made it 28-23 with a 4-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but the Texans couldn't get any closer.

"He (Brissett) is a very productive player, a very smart player," O'Brien said. "He makes good decisions, just a good player."

Houston 0 9 7 7 -- 23

Indianapolis 7 7 14 2 -- 30

First Quarter

Ind--Pascal 11 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 5:01.

Second Quarter

Hou--FG Fairbairn 47, 8:59.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 31, 6:25.

Ind--Hilton 2 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 1:49.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 26, :23.

Third Quarter

Ind--Ebron 4 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 10:29.

Hou--Coutee 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:43.

Ind--Pascal 3 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Hou--Hopkins 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:38.

Ind--safety, 2:41.

Attendance--59,977.

Hou Ind

First downs 21 23

Total Net Yards 391 383

Rushes-yards 24-100 26-62

Passing 291 321

Punt Returns 1-3 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-63 4-79

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-34-2 26-40-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-5

Punts 2-44.5 4-43.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 10-54 6-45

Time of Possession 27:08 32:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Houston, Hyde 12-35, D.Johnson 7-34, Watson 3-32, Coutee 1-4, Anger 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Mack 18-44, Wilkins 2-9, Brissett 5-6, Hines 1-3.

PASSING--Houston, Watson 23-34-2-308. Indianapolis, Brissett 26-39-0-326, Pascal 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Houston, Hopkins 9-106, Stills 4-105, Coutee 3-25, Fells 2-27, D.Johnson 2-22, Akins 2-17, Fuller 1-6. Indianapolis, Pascal 6-106, Hilton 6-74, Ebron 4-70, Doyle 3-21, Mack 3-12, Rogers 2-24, Hines 1-13, Wilkins 1-6.

Sports on 10/21/2019