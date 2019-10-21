Police Beat

Cutting reported at residence in LR

A man was arrested by Little Rock police after a report of an altercation at 4726 Asher Ave. early Sunday morning, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Robert A. Williams, 56, of Benton was arrested after police received a call that a cutting had occurred. After police talked with the victim and a witness to the incident, the report said, Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree battery, a felony.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Williams was being held without bail Sunday night.

NLR woman faces charges of assault

A North Little Rock woman was arrested by Little Rock police after an altercation Friday night at a home on South Wakefield Drive in southwest Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Maurisha Truesdale, 20, was arrested after witnesses said she pointed a handgun at four different people and threatened to kill them after a disturbance.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Truesdale was being held without bail on four felony charges of aggravated assault and four felony charges of terroristic threatening.

NLR man accused of threat with gun

North Little Rock police arrested a man Friday evening after an altercation at his home, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Billy Brockman, 57, of North Little Rock, was arrested after police responded to a complaint that he was threatening someone.

According to the report, a woman living with Brockman told police that he had threatened to kill her. When she ran out of the house, she heard two gunshots fired from inside the home near the rear of the residence.

The report said police found a firearm and two spent shell casings at the rear of the house and took Brockman into custody.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Brockman, who reportedly has a prior felony conviction, was being held Sunday night in lieu of $10,000 bond on charges of terroristic threatening and possession of firearms by certain persons.

State Desk on 10/21/2019