Follow live: Chad Morris, coordinators review Auburn, preview Alabama

Depth chart notes

• There is an OR listed at left tackle this week. Myron Cunningham and Colton Jackson, who Chad Morris said was injured in the loss to Auburn, are the top two options at the position.

• No starter is listed at quarterback - same as last week.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris

• We struggled to move the ball consistently, but we knew from a defensive front standpoint that they were going to be as good as we've seen. We knew we'd have to try to get the ball on the edge. They were able to get pressure with four and play good coverage on the back end.

• Good opportunity ahead of us this week. We'll get to work, prepare and be ready.

•

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

•

•

•

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

•

•

•