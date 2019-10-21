• Matthew Erickson, 35, an Oklahoma ambulance driver, faces a first-degree manslaughter charge in a 2017 crash that killed a patient, with investigators saying that witnesses reported the ambulance being driven recklessly before it veered off an interstate and overturned.

• Joel Francisco, 41, a convicted drug dealer who was on federal probation at the time of a fatal stabbing at a hookah lounge in Providence, R.I., was apprehended in Texas and faces a murder charge in the man's killing, authorities said.

• Michaela Vincent, police spokeswoman in DeKalb County, Ga., said Django, a police dog that was wounded in a shootout that left a suspect dead, was released from an animal hospital after undergoing two surgeries.

• Paul Renaud, a former mayor of O'Fallon, Mo., who had paid for a billboard intending to seek a kidney for his wife, instead used the billboard as a tribute to her donor after she was notified that there was a kidney available from someone who had died.

• Arielle Steed, 27, who worked at a post office in Richmond Heights, Mo., pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend steal $8,800 when he forced Steed and another postal employee into a restroom at gunpoint, taking cash that Steed had stacked on the counter, prosecutors said.

• Chase Bliss Colasurdo, 27, a Seattle-area man arrested after posting a photo showing a gun pointed at a picture of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was sentenced to five years in prison for making threats against Trump's family and against synagogues and media figures.

• Royce Edward Davis, 80, of Midwest City, Okla., was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 77-year-old wife of more than 50 years, after police said he called officers and told them that he had shot the woman, who had dementia.

• Khrystina Marie Rice, 27, of Indian Trail, N.C., whose infant died after authorities responding to a 911 call found the newborn inside a trash bag in a closet, faces murder and child-abuse charges, with investigators saying she hid the baby to conceal that she had been pregnant.

• Raymond Walters pleaded innocent by reason of insanity to 22 charges including murder, accused by authorities of stabbing his father, who was taking him to a hospital for mental health treatment, then stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a minivan in Dayton, Ohio, killing two children and injuring nine.

