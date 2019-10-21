Police: Driver killed when Lexus runs off I-30, hits overpass

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 78-year-old Louisiana woman died Sunday after her vehicle crashed into an overpass pillar off of Interstate 30 in Nevada County, troopers said.
Laura DeSoto, of Shreveport, La., was driving east on I-30 near the Blevins Road exit in Prescott when the crash happened at about 8:45 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.
DeSoto’s 2015 Lexus left the road and struck an overpass pillar. A coroner pronounced her dead at the scene, the report states. No other injuries were reported.
Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.
At least 392 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary crash figures.
