Minor arrested in Fort Smith killing

Authorities have arrested a minor after the fatal shooting of a Fort Smith man on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 3201 Grand Ave. about 9:40 p.m. and found Adam Watson, 30, dead inside a dark SUV, according to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department.

Authorities in Pocola, Okla., arrested a suspect in the homicide on Sunday morning, said Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell. As the suspect is a minor, his identity hasn't been released, and police weren't immediately able to confirm his age or residence.

Metro on 10/21/2019