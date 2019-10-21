Authorities have arrested a minor after the fatal shooting of a Fort Smith man on Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting at 3201 Grand Ave. about 9:40 p.m. and found Adam Watson, 30, dead inside a dark SUV, according to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department.
Authorities in Pocola, Okla., arrested a suspect in the homicide on Sunday morning, said Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell. As the suspect is a minor, his identity hasn't been released, and police weren't immediately able to confirm his age or residence.
Metro on 10/21/2019
Print Headline: Minor arrested in Fort Smith killing
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.