NFL summaries

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown, left, in the second half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tre'Davious White forced two second-half turnovers, Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown, and Buffalo rallied from a five-point deficit over winless Miami.

The Bills, who began the day favored by 17 points, avoided what would have been a major upset against a patchwork Dolphins opponent in a major rebuilding mode.

Josh Allen led fourth-quarter touchdown drives after each of the Dolphins turnovers, and the Bills improved to 5-1 in matching their best start to a season in 11 years.

White's diving interception at the 2 of Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass on second and goal from the 12 led to Buffalo going ahead 17-14 on John Brown's 20-yard touchdown catch to cap a 12-play, 98-yard drive.

Two series later, White punched the ball out of the hands of rookie Preston Williams near the Miami 30, and the fumble was recovered by defensive end Jerry Hughes. Three plays later, Allen hit a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 3-yard touchdown.

Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to cut Buffalo's lead to 24-21.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders' onside kick attempt to the right bounced directly into a leaping Hyde's arms. He stayed on his feet and returned it untouched to seal the victory.

CARDINALS 27, GIANTS 21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Giants running back Saquon Barkley as Arizona toppled New York on a soggy day.

The game was billed as a matchup of rookie quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (3-3-1) and Daniel Jones of the Giants (2-5).

But Edmonds stole the show, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals defense also got four sacks and a forced fumble from Chandler Jones, a Jordan Hicks interception, and Patrick Peterson had a sack and forced a fumble to seal the Cardinals' third consecutive victory. It's the first time Arizona has won three consecutive games since 2015.

Murray finished 14 of 21 for 104 yards with no interceptions. Zane Gonzalez kicked field goal of 47 and 35 yards, the last coming after the forced fumble by Peterson, who was playing in his first game after a six-game suspension for using performance enhancers.

Jones was sacked a season-high eight times and finished 22 of 35 for 223 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Ellison. Eli Penny scored on a blocked punt for the Giants.

Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 7-yard run to get the Giants within 24-21 with 8:13 to go.

RAMS 37, FALCONS 10

ATLANTA -- Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Los Angeles Rams returned to the site of last season's Super Bowl loss to beat reeling Atlanta.

The Rams (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in the debut of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Falcons (1-6) suffered their fifth consecutive loss and had quarterback Matt Ryan leave the game with an ankle injury. Ryan's right leg bent awkwardly as he was sacked by Aaron Donald and fumbled early in the fourth quarter.

Donald was credited with a sack, forced fumble and recovery on the play. It was the Rams' fifth sack of Ryan, matching the five sacks by Atlanta's defense this season -- none in the past four games.

Matt Schaub replaced Ryan and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper with less than three minutes remaining.

The final insult for Atlanta came with only 11 seconds remaining when Kenjon Barner fumbled a punt return when hit by Troy Reeder, and Darious Williams recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Goff completed 22 of 37 passes for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Atlanta's frustrations showed in a third-quarter fight between running back Devonta Freeman and Donald that led to Freeman's ejection. The two locked up after Ryan's pass off Mohamed Sanu's hands was intercepted by Cory Littleton deep in Atlanta territory with the Rams leading 20-3.

Atlanta's offense struggled even before Freeman's exit. The Falcons were limited to 224 yards.

JAGUARS 27, BENGALS 17

CINCINNATI -- Gardner Minshew led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that put Jacksonville ahead to stay, and Yannick Ngakoue returned an interception 23 yards to clinch a victory over winless Cincinnati.

The Jaguars (3-4) managed only field goals by Josh Lambo until their rookie quarterback and their depleted defense made game-turning plays. The defense picked off Andy Dalton three times in the fourth quarter.

Minshew completed 15 of 32 for 255 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole for a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Minshew also scrambled for 48 yards.

The Bengals were booed repeatedly during another inept performance. Cincinnati (0-7) managed only 33 yards rushing -- all by Dalton. Myles Jack picked off Dalton at the Jacksonville 10 to preserve the late lead, and Ngakoue's interception return off a floating pass put it away.

Ronnie Harrison also picked off Dalton, who was 22 of 43 for 276 yards with a touchdown.

Alex Erickson provided the bulk of Cincinnati's offense, having a career day with eight catches for 137 yards. He had receptions of 12, 48 and 27 yards on the Bengals' touchdown drive late in the first half.

Lambo was good on all four field goal tries, leaving him 18 for 18 this season. Leonard Fournette piled up 131 yards against the NFL's worst run defense.

REDSKINS 9, 49ERS 0

LANDOVER, Md. -- Robbie Gould made field goals from 28, 22 and 29 yards to provide the only points in an ugly victory by San Francisco over Washington in steady rain and driving wind.

San Francisco is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history, and the first since 1990. That 49ers team finished 14-2.

Coach Kyle Shanahan's bunch didn't look like an unbeaten powerhouse in horrific conditions that made life difficult on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire offense. Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half to finish 12 of 21 for 151 yards passing.

San Francisco's defense continued its dominant run after holding the Los Angeles Rams to seven points last week and the Cleveland Browns to three before that. It's the Niners' first shutout since Week 1 of the 2016 season.

The weather seemed a perfect fit for interim Redskins Coach Bill Callahan's run-first, run-second and run-third mentality. Washington (1-6) started the game with 10 rushing plays, and Adrian Peterson ran for 81 yards on 20 carries, but they were shut out for the first time this season.

The 49ers rushed for 137 yards on 39 carries as a team, led by Tevin Coleman's 20 runs for 62 yards.

VIKINGS 42, LIONS 30

DETROIT -- Kirk Cousins matched a career high with four touchdown passes, leading surging Minnesota to a division victory over Detroit.

The Vikings (5-2) have won three consecutive games in part because their quarterback is making plays to complement one of the NFL's top defenses.

Matthew Stafford also threw four touchdown passes, all to Marvin Jones, and became the fastest to reach 40,000 yards passing in NFL history.

The Lions (2-3-1) dropped their third consecutive game after a 2-0-1.

Cousins was 24 of 34 for a season-high 337 yards and 4 TDs without an interception. He led the Vikings on four consecutive TD drives starting in the first quarter and ending in the third, going ahead for the first time on a 5-yard pass to C.J. Ham to make it 28-21.

Cousins threw a fourth TD pass for the second consecutive game, and sixth time in his career, on a 15-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph to put Minnesota ahead by 11 points with 5:46 to go.

After Stafford threw a season-high fourth TD with 3:10 remaining, the Vikings sealed the victory.

Cousins lofted a long pass to Stefon Diggs on a second and 5 from his 30, and he took a 66-yard reception to the Lions 4 to set up Dalvin Cook's TD run.

RAVENS 30, SEAHAWKS 16

SEATTLE -- Whether it was scrambling away from trouble or designed runs to use his speed, there was no stopping Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's speedy quarterback ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, made key throws when necessary and led the Ravens to an impressive victory over Seattle.

Jackson was the best player on the field, outshining Seattle QB Russell Wilson on a day the Seahawks star finally made his first critical mistake of the season. Jackson was especially good in the second half, when he led Baltimore on a pair of scoring drives.

The second-year quarterback ran for an 8-yard touchdown late in the third quarter on fourth and 2 to give the Ravens (5-2) the lead. On their next possession and backed up deep in their own end, Jackson made a series of highlight plays to drive Baltimore into scoring position for Justin Tucker's fourth field goal and a 10-point lead with 3:47 left.

Jackson had a 30-yard run on third and 8 from the Ravens 12. He scrambled 13 yards for another first down, and hit tight end Nick Boyle for a 20-yard completion to get the Ravens inside the Seattle 10. Baltimore went 86 yards in 13 plays and ate nine minutes off the clock.

And when Wilson finally got the ball back in his hands, the Ravens quickly stretched the lead to 17. DK Metcalf fumbled Wilson's first pass, and Marlon Humphrey returned it 18 yards for a touchdown, the second defensive TD of the game by Baltimore.

TITANS 23, CHARGERS 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jurrell Casey recovered a fumble by Melvin Gordon at the goal line with 15 seconds left, and Tennessee held off the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon initially was ruled down shy of the goal line at the 1. Casey came out of the pile with the ball, and the Titans started celebrating. The play was reviewed, and the call was a fumble forced by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard that was recovered by Casey for a touchback. Ryan Tannehill knelt down to run out the clock as the Titans (3-4) snapped a two-game skid.

The Chargers thought they had scored the go-ahead touchdown not once but twice in the final 44 seconds only to lose both on review by the replay official.

First, Philip Rivers' pass that Austin Ekeler took 16 yards was ruled a touchdown only to be reversed by the replay official for not breaking the plane as he was tackled by Kenny Vaccaro and Logan Ryan. After a false start, Malcolm Butler then was flagged for defensive pass interference on Mike Williams in the end zone.

Then Gordon went over right tackle with 34 seconds left for what officials ruled a 1-yard TD, and the replay official then reversed the call for the second time. Gordon ran again and was stopped by Jeffery Simmons and Rashaan Evans for no gain. That set up Gordon's final run with 19 seconds left.

Tannehill threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since the Titans benched Marcus Mariota.

The Chargers (2-5) have lost three straight and five of their past six.

Sports on 10/21/2019