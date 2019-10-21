100 years ago

Oct. 21, 1919

PINE BLUFF -- W.D. Hearn, proprietor of t he Free Bridge Mercantile Company, and his little daughter Nell, had a miraculous escape from injury Sunday afternoon, when the Ford sedan in which they were riding turned two complete somersaults down the steep embankment on the free bridge. During the Ford's acrobatic stunts the two occupants remained seated until finally the car landed right side up. Neither was hurt. The car was considerably damaged. The accident occurred at a sharp turn in the road, which was slippery and Mr. Hearn lost control of the car.

50 years ago

Oct. 21, 1969

ROGERS -- Continental Can Company opened its expanded corrugated container plant here Monday. The manufacturing space of the plant has been increased from 28,800 square feet to 115,420 square feet. The plant, on U.S. Highway 71 south of Rogers, produces corrugated containers for use by manufacturing industries in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. L. B. Pitts, vice president and general manager of Continental's corrugated container division, said the expansion was based on the growing demand for corrugated containers in the four-state area. The plant's sales are expected to exceed $4 million by 1974, Pitts said. He said the expansion would require a 300 per cent increase in Continental's employment at Rogers and would raise its annual payroll to more than $1 million by 1974.

25 years ago

Oct. 21, 1994

• Personal income failed to keep pace with rising prices in Arkansas during the second quarter, according to government figures that ranked Arkansas 47th among the states in personal income growth. The governor's office said the figures released Thursday showed Arkansans were making more money and generating more tax revenue. But Republican Sheffield Nelson, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Jim Guy Tucker in next month's general election, said the state should be doing better. The Commerce Department figures showed that personal income rose 0.7 percent April through June in Arkansas, one of four states in which the 0.7 percent rise in prices nationally was greater than or equal to the increase in income.

10 years ago

Oct. 21, 2009

• The research arm of Arkansas Children's Hospital received a $2 million grant to look for risk factors in children that would make them more susceptible to acetaminophen poisoning than others, the hospital announced Tuesday. "Acetaminophen is the most widely used drug for treating pain and fever in the world," said Dr. Laura James, the study's lead investigator and a clinical pharmacologist and toxicologist at Arkansas Children's Hospital. The National Institutes of Health awarded the $2 million grant to the hospital's Research Institute so that James and several other collaborators could conduct the five-year study.

Metro on 10/21/2019