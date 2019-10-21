Armed man shot by officer at North Little Rock motel, police say

An armed man was shot by an officer at the Broadway Motel in North Little Rock, according to police.

A North Little Rock police officer shot a man Monday afternoon at the Broadway Motel.

Sgt. Amy Cooper said the man was holding a handgun. Cooper declined to give details about where on the body the man was shot, why the officer was at the 2800 E. Broadway St. motel, or if the officer was in uniform.

The man was transported to the hospital and the injury is not believed to be fatal at this time. No officers were injured, according to Cooper.

Follow the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as more information becomes available.