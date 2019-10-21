PHOTOS: See inside Little Rock's new Trader Joe's ahead of opening

Inside the new Trader Joe's opening 9 a.m. Tuesday in Little Rock.

A sign outside the whitewashed exterior of the new Little Rock Trader Joe’s announced a message Monday morning many have eagerly awaited: only one day left until the store opens for business.

The grocery store, the first Trader Joe’s in Arkansas, will have a grand opening 9 a.m. Tuesday featuring giveaways, tastings, live music and, of course, the chance to shop.

The store is located at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway inside part of what used to be Toys R Us. The toy store was divided into two parts, the second of which is still for lease, according to signs on the building.

“I’m really excited to see the store full of customers,” store captain Paul Miller said. “That’s the only piece that’s missing right now.”

Trader Joe’s specializes in store-brand products and offers items such as wine at lower prices than other retailers.

The Little Rock store’s interior features murals of prominent central Arkansas sights, such as the State Capitol and North Little Rock's Old Mill, as well as Little Rock- and Arkansas-inspired images including trolleys, fishing and a hog on a river.

Explore the new Trader Joe's in west Little Rock by clicking and dragging on any of these photos taken by Democrat-Gazette reporter Nyssa Kruse.

Wine | Cookie butter aisle | Meats | Produce | Dairy

[Interactive photos not loading above? Click here to see them » arkansasonline.com/traderjoes360]

There is always excitement when a store opens, Miller said, but because this location is not only the first in a city but the entire state, anticipation is amplified.

“It’s definitely an extra layer of excitement,” Miller said.

Products Trader Joe’s is known for nationally, including cookie butter and "everything but the bagel" sesame seasoning, will be available alongside produce, meat, cereals, wine and more.

Miller said although certain products gain fame, favorites vary from location to location.

“Little Rock will find its own favorite,” Miller said. “That’s the beauty of Trader Joe’s.”