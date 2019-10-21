Police: Little Rock man arrested in 'severe' cutting

A suspect has been arrested in a cutting that left a Little Rock man with severe injuries Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to 6200 Colonel Glenn Road shortly before 8 p.m. found Bobbie Sledge bleeding "profusely" from a cut to the bone on his right arm, a Little Rock Police Department report states.

While officers applied first aid, Sledge, 65, told authorities that 61-year-old Roland Brown approached and cut him, according to the report. Sledge said he wasn’t able to provide a motive for the attack.

Officers followed a trail of blood to a 1992 Lincoln Town Car, the report said. Authorities said they believe that's where the cutting happened. The report states that police found blood on the inside and outside of the vehicle, as well as a cup on the hood of the car that was "covered in blood."

Sledge was transported to CHI St. Vincent for treatment.

Police arrested Brown in the attack and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he faces a charge of first-degree battery. He remained there on Monday morning with no bond listed, according to an online jail roster.