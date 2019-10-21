Preparing for Winter Weather

It is no secret that I love to have a fire in the fireplace. Since I also now have an abundance of free firewood, (thanks to the removal of trees for solar power) I plan to have many fires this year. To start the fireplace season off safely, I had my annual fireplace cleaning done this week. I hired Fireman's Best chimney cleaning. The one-man band, owner and operator, is an active firefighter who cleans chimneys on the side. He is one hard-working man. He was prompt and efficient.

He first inspected and cleaned out the main base,

then went up on the roof and inspected the top,

before climbing back down and cleaning out the flue.

I was left with a clean and safe chimney, and no mess at all.



Now I just need the weather to cool back off so I can actually have a fire!