Protesters gather again in Lebanon's streets

Anti-government protesters wave a Lebanese flag, as they stand on the Dome City Center known as "The Egg," an unfinished cinema leftover from the civil war, as they watch other protesters, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters of all ages gathered Sunday in major cities and towns nationwide, with each hour bringing hundreds more people to the streets for the largest anti-government protests yet in four days of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT -- Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese protesters of all ages flooded major cities and towns Sunday to demand an end to corruption and the rule of the country's political elite. Each hour drew hundreds more people to the streets in the largest protests yet in four days of anti-government demonstrations.

Protesters danced and sang in the streets, some waving Lebanese flags and chanting "the people want to bring down the regime." In the morning, young men and women carried blue bags and cleaned the streets of the capital, Beirut, picking up trash left behind by the previous night's protests.

The spontaneous mass demonstrations are Lebanon's largest in five years, spreading beyond Beirut. They are building on long-simmering anger at a ruling class that has divvied up power among its members and amassed wealth for decades but hasn't fixed a crumbling economy and dilapidated infrastructure.

The unrest broke out after the government proposed new taxes, part of stringent austerity measures amid a growing economic crisis. The protests have drawn people from across the sectarian and religious lines that define the country.

"People cannot take it anymore," said Nader Fares, a protester in central Beirut who said he's unemployed. "There are no good schools, no electricity and no water."

In the northern Beirut suburb of Jal el-Deeb, hundreds of people held a boisterous protest on the main highway that links Beirut with the northern city of Tripoli. The protesters filled a nearby overpass with Lebanese flags, forming a sea of red and white. As in other locations, there was no sign of any political party's flag.

Politicians are now racing to put forward an economic rescue plan that they hope will help calm the public.

Many of the protesters have already said they don't trust the current government's efforts, and they are calling for the 30-member Cabinet to resign and be replaced by a smaller one made up of technocrats instead of members of political groups.

On Sunday, the Progressive Socialist Party of Druze leader Walid Joumblatt said his two Cabinet ministers would only stay in the government if it enacts changes. Those include no new taxes and no deductions from retirement salaries, plus an end to overspending.

One of Joumblatt's ministers, Wael Abu Faour, said they are against the government resigning because a political vacuum could lead to financial collapse.

On Saturday night, a Lebanese Christian leader asked his four ministers in the Cabinet to resign. Samir Geagea, who leads the right-wing Lebanese Forces party, said he no longer believes the current national unity government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri can steer the country out of the deepening economic crisis.

In a speech Friday night, Hariri had given his partners in the government a 72-hour ultimatum to come up with convincing solutions to the economic crisis. A day later, Hariri said he was meeting with Cabinet ministers to "reach what serves the Lebanese."

On Sunday, Hariri continued his meetings for suggestions to revive the crumbling economy, which has been suffering from high unemployment; little growth; and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, standing at 150% of the gross domestic product.

Since Saturday, the protests have been mostly peaceful, with many protesters taking their children with them to the gatherings.

But some demonstrators went on a rampage Friday night, smashing shop windows and bank exteriors in Beirut's downtown. Security forces eventually responded by firing tear gas and water cannons. Dozens of protesters were arrested.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeina Karam and Andrea Rosa of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/21/2019