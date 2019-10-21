Rodgers throws for 5 TDs; Packers improve to 6-1

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers gets away from Oakland’s Maurice Hurst during the first half Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers threw for 429 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for another as Green Bay won 42-24.

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers gave the rest of the NFL its first true glimpse of what Matt LaFleur's offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

And it was scary.

Rodgers had his best game by far under the new Packers coach, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another as Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career, leading LaFleur's offense to a season high in points.

"A lot of times that ball leaves his hand, I'm always like in awe. So, yeah, he's pretty good," LaFleur said of the two-time MVP.

Even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third consecutive game with turf toe, Rodgers threw for his most touchdowns in a game since Sept. 28, 2015, against the Chiefs.

"Yeah, I think this was the most complete game that I've played," Rodgers said. "I felt good about the timing. There was a lot of balls thrown on time, and obviously the line played fantastic."

Derek Carr finished 22-for-28 passing for 293 yards, 2touchdowns and 2 costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3), who lost their eighth in a row against Green Bay, dating back to 1990. The Packers (6-1) have scored 30-plus points in each of their last five games against the Raiders.

"Carr was rolling," Oakland Coach Jon Gruden said. "We were rolling offensively today. It was an offensive game. We just had a couple turnovers and they finished some drives."

Green Bay took the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Jamal Williams with 3:27 to go in the first half. The score capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took up 8:06 -- the Packers' longest drive of the season -- and made it 14-10.

Carr put the Raiders in position to retake the lead with a 48-yard completion down the middle to Darren Waller, giving Oakland first and goal at the 3. On second down, as Carr scrambled for the pylon, Blake Martinez forced a fumble and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback.

"I'll have to look at it again. I think he's trying to give a great effort, trying to lay out for the score," Gruden said of Carr on the play. "I think the ball slipped out of his hands. If he would have scored, we would have felt pretty good. But, unfortunately, after that play, the next time we got the ball we were down 28-10. We were going in to make it 17-14 Raiders. That was a big play in the game."

Rodgers made Oakland pay, finding Jake Kumerow for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 at halftime.

The Raiders had seven penalties for 87 yards in the first half. They finished with eight penalties for 97 yards.

Rodgers opened the second half with a 59-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Four plays later, Rodgers crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run.

Oakland 3 7 7 7 -- 24

Green Bay 7 14 14 7 -- 42

First Quarter

Oak--FG Carlson 45, 12:21.

GB--A.Jones 21 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Oak--Moreau 10 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:33.

GB--J.Williams 2 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 3:27.

GB--Kumerow 37 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), :12.

Third Quarter

GB--Rodgers 3 run (Mas.Crosby kick), 12:04.

Oak--Waller 7 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:41.

GB--Graham 3 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

GB--Valdes-Scantling 74 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 6:28.

Oak--Waller 17 pass from Glennon (Carlson kick), 1:32.

Attendance--78,160.

Oak GB

First downs 21 22

Total Net Yards 484 481

Rushes-yards 31-155 23-60

Passing 329 421

Punt Returns 2-47 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-49 4-60

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 24-31-1 25-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-8

Punts 2-53.0 3-55.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 8-97 3-20

Time of Possession 29:36 30:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Oakland, Jacobs 21-124, Washington 6-29, Richard 2-2, Carr 2-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-50, Rodgers 2-6, J.Williams 3-5, D.Williams 3-2, Boyle 3-(minus 3).

PASSING--Oakland, Carr 22-28-1-293, Glennon 2-3-0-36. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-429.

RECEIVING--Oakland, Waller 7-126, Doss 3-54, Jacobs 3-10, Davis 2-26, Moreau 2-24, Carrier 2-22, Renfrow 2-14, Ateman 1-36, Washington 1-12, Richard 1-5. Green Bay, Graham 4-65, Allison 4-33, A.Jones 4-33, J.Williams 4-26, Lazard 3-42, Valdes-Scantling 2-133, Kumerow 2-54, Vitale 2-43.

Sports on 10/21/2019