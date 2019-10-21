FOOTBALL

LB French backs off of Razorbacks

Linebacker Martavius French has reopened his recruitment after officially visiting the University of Arkansas this past weekend.

French, 6-2, 236 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis Whitehaven committed to Arkansas in July over other scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida. ESPN rates him a three-star recruit.

He's the third Arkansas pledge to reopen their recruitment this season. Cornerback Jamie Vance and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford also rescinded commitments.

French visited the Razorbacks with his teammates, linebackers Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald.

Arkansas now has 13 commitments for the 2020 class.

-- Richard Davenport

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins at Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.

The Razorbacks (7-12, 1-6 SEC) were led by Jillian Gillen, who had 22 kills and 12 digs. Maggie Cartwright had 10 kills and 10 digs. Gracie Ryan had 20 assists and 10 digs.

Deja Robinson led Mississippi State (11-9, 0-8) with 18 kills.

Hendrix loses at Berry

Hendrix College lost 25-14, 25-17, 15-25, 25-10 to Berry College (19-4, 10-2) on Sunday in Rome, Ga.

Hendrix (15-9, 9-2 Southern Athletic Association) was led by Maddie Tover, who had nine kills. Claire Smith had 17 assists and Jeanette McGrath and Lauren Dyer had 16 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU, Appalachian State tie

Arkansas State University and Appalachian State played to a scoreless tie in double overtime Sunday in Boone, N.C.

Megan McClure made seven saves for the Red Wolves (8-4-3, 4-1-3 Sun Belt). Kerry Eagleston made four saves for Appalachian State (5-8-3, 2-4-2).

Appalachian State outshot the Red Wolves 16-12.

UALR blanked on the road

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was shut out 3-0 by South Alabama on Sunday in Mobile, Ala.

Moa Ohman scored in the game's 42nd minute, while Gracie Wilson and Briana Morris scored in the game's 45th and 84th minutes.

South Alabama (12-3-2, 7-1-1 Sun Belt) outshot UALR (5-7-6, 2-3-4) 21-3 in the game.

Julia Curatolo made seven saves for the Trojans.

Hendrix drops Oglethorpe

Mary Helen VanHoy scored in the game's second minute, and Sydnie Pritchell scored in the game's 42nd minute to lift Hendrix College (7-6-5, 2-3-1 Southern Athletic Association) to a 2-0 victory over Oglethorpe (9-6, 1-5) on Sunday at Warrior Field in Conway.

Anna Claire Lewis made five saves for Hendrix, which outshot Oglethorpe 23-8.

